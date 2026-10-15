Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Expands High-Karat Gold Evaluation Program Across Orange County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company expands specialized evaluation resources for 18k, 21k, 22k and 24k gold through its Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations

Laguna Hills, CA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers today announced the expansion of its High-Karat Gold Evaluation Program across Orange County, providing additional specialized evaluation resources for consumers with 18k, 21k, 22k and 24k gold jewelry and other qualifying high-purity precious metals.







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The expanded program will operate through Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations, extending high-karat gold evaluation resources across both South and North Orange County.

The program is designed to address the additional considerations that can arise when evaluating higher-purity gold jewelry, including pieces with international hallmarks, unfamiliar purity markings or no readily identifiable markings.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers will use professional precious-metals evaluation methods, including XRF technology when appropriate, to analyze qualifying items and help determine their metal composition.

"Not every piece of gold jewelry is 10k or 14k," said Amy, Managing Partner of Glitter Bug Gold Buyers. "We regularly encounter 18k gold and also see 21k, 22k and 24k pieces. Higher-karat jewelry can have very different gold content, so identifying the actual purity is an important part of evaluating it."

Expanding Resources for High-Karat Gold

Gold jewelry can vary substantially in purity.

Karat designations represent the proportion of gold contained within a gold alloy, meaning jewelry with different karat ratings can contain significantly different amounts of pure gold even when pieces appear similar in size or weight.

Common gold purities include:



10k gold

14k gold

18k gold

21k gold

22k gold 24k gold

The expanded program is intended to provide additional evaluation resources for the higher-purity end of that range while continuing to evaluate commonly encountered 10k and 14k gold.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said accurately distinguishing among these categories is particularly important when evaluating mixed jewelry collections containing several different gold purities.

18k Gold Represents a Distinct Jewelry Category

One area of focus for the expanded program will be 18k gold.

Eighteen-karat gold contains a higher proportion of pure gold than 10k or 14k gold and is frequently encountered in fine jewelry, luxury jewelry and pieces produced in different international markets.

A collection may contain 18k rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and other jewelry alongside lower-karat pieces.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said visual appearance alone is not sufficient to establish gold purity.

Two pieces with similar appearance, size and color may contain different gold alloys, making proper identification an important part of the evaluation process.

The company will continue using markings, physical examination and professional testing methods when appropriate to evaluate qualifying 18k jewelry.

Specialized Evaluation of 21k and 22k Gold

The expanded program will also place additional emphasis on 21k and 22k gold.

These higher-purity categories may be less familiar to consumers accustomed to 10k and 14k jewelry, but they are encountered in jewelry associated with a variety of international and cultural traditions.

Twenty-one-karat and 22k jewelry may include necklaces, chains, bracelets, bangles, rings, earrings, pendants and other pieces.

Some items may carry conventional karat markings, while others may use numerical fineness markings or hallmarks that are unfamiliar to the current owner.

This can become particularly relevant when jewelry has been inherited or was originally purchased outside the United States.

"Someone may inherit a piece and know that it came from another country but have no idea what the markings mean," Amy said. "Another person may know they own 22k jewelry but not understand how different it is from 14k. Our objective is to identify the metal composition rather than make assumptions based on appearance."

24k Gold and High-Purity Precious Metals

Twenty-four-karat gold represents the highest commonly recognized karat category and requires different consideration from lower-karat jewelry alloys.

Because very high-purity gold is softer than many lower-karat alloys, 24k gold can appear in different forms, including jewelry, coins, bars and other qualifying items.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' expanded program will include evaluation resources for qualifying 24k gold presented at either Orange County location.

The company said the form of an item will also matter during evaluation.

A 24k jewelry item, for example, is not necessarily evaluated in precisely the same manner as a recognized bullion product simply because both may contain high-purity gold.

International Gold Jewelry and Unfamiliar Markings

International jewelry is another reason Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is expanding its high-karat evaluation resources.

Gold jewelry produced in different parts of the world may use markings that differ from the karat designations familiar to many American consumers.

Some pieces may display numerical fineness marks rather than markings such as "18K" or "22K."

Others may contain maker's marks, assay marks, regional hallmarks or markings that have become difficult to read because of age and wear.

Inherited jewelry can create an additional challenge because the current owner may not know where a piece was originally purchased.

The expanded program is intended to help evaluate qualifying items based on their actual characteristics rather than relying solely on what the current owner knows about their history.

Professional XRF Technology Used During Qualifying Evaluations

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers uses professional XRF technology during qualifying precious-metals evaluations to analyze metal composition.

XRF analysis can help identify elements present in an item and provide information useful in determining precious-metal composition.

This can be particularly valuable with high-karat jewelry when markings are missing, worn or unfamiliar.

The technology may also help identify differences among pieces that appear visually similar.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said XRF testing is one component of the evaluation process and is used alongside other information about the individual item.

"Testing matters because the difference between gold purities is significant," Amy said. "We want to evaluate what the piece actually contains rather than simply assuming its purity because of its color or appearance."

Mixed Collections Can Contain Multiple Gold Purities

High-karat gold frequently appears as part of larger jewelry collections rather than as an isolated item.

A jewelry box might contain a 10k ring, several 14k chains, an 18k bracelet and a 22k piece acquired overseas.

Estate and inherited collections can contain an even broader range of purities because jewelry may have been accumulated by different family members over several decades.

The expanded High-Karat Gold Evaluation Program is designed to allow qualifying pieces to be separated and evaluated according to their individual characteristics.

This approach also complements Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Orange County Estate Jewelry Evaluation Initiative, launched earlier in October.

That program provides specialized evaluation resources for inherited jewelry, estate collections and multi-generation collections containing precious metals and other qualifying valuables.

High-Karat Gold Jewelry Can Be Broken or Unwanted

An item does not have to be wearable or in perfect condition to contain high-purity gold.

Qualifying high-karat items presented for evaluation may include broken chains, damaged bracelets, single earrings, outdated jewelry and other pieces that owners no longer use.

Jewelry can retain precious-metal content regardless of whether it remains suitable for its original purpose.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said each qualifying item will be evaluated according to its individual characteristics.

The company also cautions consumers against assuming that an old or damaged piece has little significance simply because it is no longer wearable.

High-Karat Gold Within Estate and Inherited Collections

Inherited jewelry will be another important component of the expanded program.

Families may inherit high-karat jewelry without realizing that it differs materially from more familiar 10k or 14k pieces.

This can be particularly common when collections include jewelry purchased internationally or passed down through multiple generations.

The company's estate-jewelry and high-karat programs are intended to work together when qualifying inherited collections contain multiple precious-metal categories.

Customers can choose which items they wish to have evaluated and are not required to sell an item simply because it has been examined.

Gold Coins and Bullion Require Separate Consideration

High-purity gold can also be encountered in coins and bullion.

Although the expanded program focuses heavily on high-karat jewelry, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers also evaluates qualifying gold coins and bullion at its Orange County locations.

The company said jewelry, coins and bullion should not automatically be treated as interchangeable categories.

A piece of jewelry may require analysis of its alloy and construction, while recognizable bullion products may involve different considerations.

Separating those categories is part of the company's approach to evaluating different forms of precious metals.

Serving High-Karat Gold Sellers in South Orange County

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills office will provide expanded high-karat gold evaluation resources for South Orange County.

The location serves communities including Laguna Hills, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Irvine, Laguna Woods, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Niguel, Rancho Santa Margarita, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente.

Qualifying customers can bring 18k, 21k, 22k and 24k gold jewelry, as well as other gold and precious-metal items, to the Laguna Hills location for evaluation.

Serving High-Karat Gold Sellers in North Orange County

The company's Anaheim Hills office will provide the same expanded program for North Orange County and surrounding communities.

The location serves customers from Anaheim Hills, Yorba Linda, Orange, Villa Park, Brea, Fullerton, Placentia, Anaheim and nearby areas.

The two-location structure allows Glitter Bug Gold Buyers to provide high-karat gold evaluation resources across a broader portion of Orange County.

High-Karat Gold Will Also Be Tracked Through Market Data Initiative

The expansion will complement Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' previously announced Orange County Precious Metals Market Data Initiative.

That research program uses anonymized, aggregated information from qualifying transactions at the company's Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations to identify trends in local precious-metals selling activity.

Gold purity is one of the categories being tracked through the initiative.

Subject to sufficient transaction volume and data quality, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers intends to examine the frequency with which different gold purities are presented and whether those patterns change over time.

This may eventually allow the company to report trends involving 10k, 14k, 18k and higher-karat gold based on its own anonymized transaction activity.

No personally identifying customer information will be included in published findings.

Helping Consumers Better Understand Gold Purity

A broader objective of the expanded program is to help Orange County consumers understand why identifying gold purity is an important part of a precious-metals evaluation.

Consumers frequently encounter terms such as karat, fineness and purity without necessarily understanding how they relate to the gold content of an item.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said the evaluation process provides an opportunity to identify qualifying pieces and explain the relevant purity information to their owners.

"Gold jewelry can look deceptively simple from the outside," Amy said. "But two pieces that look very similar can contain very different amounts of gold. We want customers to understand what they have and why determining purity matters."

Expanded Program Begins October 15, 2026

The expanded High-Karat Gold Evaluation Program begins October 15, 2026, through Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations.

The program will provide expanded evaluation resources for qualifying 18k, 21k, 22k and 24k gold while continuing the company's evaluation of 10k, 14k and other qualifying precious metals.

The company expects information from qualifying high-karat transactions to also contribute to its broader research into Orange County precious-metals selling activity.

About Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is a family-owned precious metals buyer serving Orange County and Southern California for more than 23 years.

The company purchases gold jewelry, silver, platinum, coins, bullion, estate and inherited jewelry, sterling silver, dental gold, luxury watches and other qualifying valuables.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers provides private, in-person precious-metals evaluations using professional XRF testing technology at its Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations.

The company is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating and reports more than 400 five-star customer reviews across its online presence.

South Orange County Location

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers – Laguna Hills

23011 Moulton Parkway, Suite A -16

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

(949) 461-9191

North Orange County Location

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers – Anaheim Hills

155 North Riverview Drive, Suite 111

Anaheim Hills, CA 92808

(714) 409-9191







Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Expands High-Karat Gold Evaluation Program Across Orange County

Press Inquiries

michael [at] glitterbuggold.com

