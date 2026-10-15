A Child's Light Partners With Coeo Therapy To Expand Rapid-Response Youth Trauma Care Into Montgomery County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Strategic Regional Expansion Bridges Crucial Mental Health Access Gaps, Connecting Traumatized Youth with Relational, Whole-Person Healing Within Days

COLLEGEVILLE, PA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Child's Light, a non-profit providing expedited mental health support for youth who have survived severe trauma, announced its official regional expansion into Montgomery County through a strategic clinical partnership with Collegeville-based coeo Therapy. The collaboration extends A Child's Light's rapid-response model to families in Montgomery County, bypassing traditional care bottlenecks to connect children in crisis with specialized, trauma-informed care.







Leslie Holt, Founder and Executive Director, A Child's Light with Lily Panunto, Therapist, coeo Therapy

Currently, subsidized mental health care for youth in the region often involves a waitlist of several months. This delay puts children who have survived severe trauma at severe psychological risk. By paying a private network of licensed, trauma-informed therapists directly and completely funding a child's first 12 therapy sessions (three months) upfront, A Child's Light circumvents these systemic delays, placing at-risk youth into specialized care in as little as five days.

Through this new partnership with coeo Therapy, A Child's Light formally establishes its clinical footprint in Montgomery County, ensuring local families have immediate access to specialized, relational healing modalities.

coeo Therapy, co-founded in 2023 by Kristen and Colleen, operates on a clinical philosophy that aligns perfectly with A Child's Light's "upstream" prevention approach. "coeo" is Latin for "to come together," and the practice centers on whole-person, root-cause healing over simple symptom reduction.

"At coeo, we believe that people heal in relationship, with their therapist, their people, and themselves," said Kristen, co-founder of coeo Therapy. "Traditional mental health systems often feel rigid and overly focused on clinical diagnoses or simple symptom metrics. We built coeo to prioritize radical belonging and human connection. Partnering with A Child's Light allows us to leverage our shared passion for early, trauma-informed intervention and deliver compassionate care to children and families in Montgomery County when they need it most, without the burden of financial or systemic barriers."

"Connecting with mission-aligned organizations lets each of us use our strengths. We can leverage the good and amplify both our efforts," added Colleen Valerio, co-founder of coeo Therapy. "A Child's Light has incredible expertise and access, and we can come in to provide therapy and healing."

"This partnership allows us to keep building a strong and reliable network of professionals who understand trauma beyond the buzzword and know how to intervene in a truly evidence-based way," added Kristen Czech, co-founder of coeo Therapy. "When children aren't given the relationships or space to understand their experience in language that is developmentally appropriate, trauma compounds. By combining our strengths with A Child's Light, we can offer both hope and help to more children in Montgomery County."

According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania Child Abuse Data Release, with about 1,228 child abuse cases filed in Montgomery County alone between 2019 and 2023, local demand for specialized mental health services remains high. Expanding relational, whole-person care into Montgomery County ensures local children don't fall through the cracks during critical recovery windows.

Emphasizing the transformative impact of timely care, Valerio noted, "Trauma doesn't live in the event itself; it lives in how that event shapes our view of self and the world. With the right support, traumatic events can become just a part of one's story rather than its sole author."

"Expanding our rapid-response model into Montgomery County is a vital milestone in our mission to turn A Child's Light into a scalable regional blueprint," said Leslie Holt, Founder and Executive Director of A Child's Light. "When a child experiences severe trauma, we cannot afford to wait several months for care. By partnering with coeo Therapy, whose therapists believe deeply in treating the human being rather than just managing symptoms, we are providing a critical safety net. We are going upstream to unseat trauma early, giving these children back to themselves and to our communities."







Colleen Valerio and Kristen Czech, Founders at coeo and A Child's Light advocates (clockwise from top left) Meg Smith, Leslie Holt, Daisy Lara, and Tina Ayala

About A Child's Light

Founded in 2019, A Child's Light is a non-profit organization dedicated to driving systemic change in youth mental health care by eliminating structural barriers and biases for children and adolescents who have survived severe, high-impact adverse events. By establishing a dedicated network of private practitioners and pre-paying for a child's initial care sessions, A Child's Light dismantles systemic delays, bypassing multi-month public waitlists to match youth with specialized, trauma-informed care within days. Our mission is to transform emergency youth support, ensuring equitable access to immediate healing resources so every child can express, process, and release emotional distress early to build a resilient foundation for the future.

Press Inquiries

Harini Balachandar

...