WSC Sports Launches WSC Studios To Build Next-Generation Media Franchises For Global Sports Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WSC Sports launches WSC Studios, an in-house creative studio built to inspire and entertain the next generation of sports fans. The studio blends the excitement of sports with kids-first storytelling to help organizations build bonds that will last a lifetime.

NEW YORK, NY, October 15, 2026 - WSC Sports officially announced WSC Studios, a dedicated in-house creative studio designed to help sports organizations engage younger fans. The new kids series combines character-driven animation with live-action sports footage and the most recognizable names in sports to build original kids-focused franchises.

WSC Studios has already launched four flagship programs: The Alley & Oop Show with the NBA, Goalitos with LaLiga and EA Sports, Wagtales, a preschool series with the Australian Football League and our newest series, The Sports Explorers with ESPN. An upcoming project with Real Madrid is set to be announced soon.

Built around the core mission to help sports organizations build the next generation of fans, WSC Studios is guided by award-winning creators with deep expertise in kids' media and sports storytelling. The studio is powered by WSC Sports' proprietary in-house agentic production platform, delivering high-quality, scalable content at speed.

WSC Studios drives the entire lifecycle: from creative concept, scriptwriting, narration, and direction to full animation, localization, distribution strategy, and digital packaging that blends kids-focused narratives with original characters.

To ensure every child finds an entry point into sports, WSC Studios produces a diverse range of tailored formats, including character-driven adventures and explainers, inspirational athlete stories, timely recaps, and interactive games & trivia. This approach gives sports organizations an adaptable strategy for brand expansion. The shows engage young viewers through microlearning and core sports values, while giving parents a trusted environment that encourages co-viewing.

“Research shows that lifelong sports fandoms are formed at a young age. WSC Studios was built to solve one of the biggest challenges in sports: engaging the next generation,” said Itai Epstein, Head of WSC Studios.“We are combining world-class storytellers with iconic sports brands and an innovative production approach. This enables sports organizations to maximize the impact of their IP, build engaging original media franchises faster than ever, and connect with young fans through characters they love.”

About WSC Sports

WSC Sports, the pioneer in AI-powered sports content technology, empowers the NBA, ESPN, YouTubeTV, LaLiga and 700 other sports organizations to connect with their fans through AI-tailored sports content experiences. WSC Sports' solutions automate the creation, management and distribution of content, enabling sports rights holders to expand reach, grow fan bases, and unlock revenue opportunities across platforms.

For more information about WSC Studios visit our webpage.

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WSC Sports Launches WSC Studios