Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Mahajan)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia CorporationManagers' transactions15 October 2026 at 17:00 EEST

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

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Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mahajan, Pallavi

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 176599/4/4

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Transaction date: 2026-10-15

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 35192 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 35192 Volume weighted average price: N/A

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About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity infrastructure, enabling the AI supercycle. We build networks that connect intelligence and deliver a comprehensive connectivity solution across fixed, mobile, IP, optical, core, and data center networks. With security by design, AI-driven innovation, and AI-optimized architecture, Nokia delivers trusted infrastructure that enables AI to scale and advances connectivity to secure a brighter world.

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