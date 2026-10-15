Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For September 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) increased to EUR 0.4323 at the end of September 2026 (EUR 0.4077 as of 31 August 2026). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund increased to EUR 97.9 million (EUR 92.4 million as of 31 August 2026).

At the end of September 2026, independent real estate appraisers conducted new valuations of three Estonian properties (Postimaja, Apollo Plaza and Pirita SC). As of 30 September 2026, the fair value of the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio increased to EUR 215.3 million (31 December 2025: EUR 208.9 million). These valuations were carried out at this time in connection with ongoing refinancing considerations. Other investment properties of the Fund will be revalued during Q4 and may either increase or decrease in value. Excluding this revaluation effect, the NAV per unit of the Fund would have increased to EUR 0.4099 during September 2026. The summary of property valuations will be published on the Fund's webpage. More information will be provided in the quarterly report.

In September 2026, the Fund generated consolidated net rental income of EUR 1.2 million (EUR 1.1 million in August 2026).

At the end of September 2026, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 8.3 million (31 August 2026: EUR 7.7 million) of which EUR 3.4 million is restricted for use specified under credit agreements.

As of 30 September 2026, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 226.8 million (31 August 2026: EUR 220.8 million).

For additional information, please contact:

Edvinas Karbauskas

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail ...



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn,

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