Wallbridge Mining Company Limited Completes Name Change To Sunday Lake Gold Corp. And 20 To 1 Share Consolidation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunday Lake Gold Corp. (formerly known as Wallbridge Mining Company Limited) (TSX: WM, OTCQB: WLBMF) (the“ Company”) has completed its previously announced name change (the“ Name Change”). Concurrently with this name change, the Company has completed its previously announced consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the“ Common Shares”) at a ratio of twenty (20) pre-consolidation Common Shares to one (1) post-consolidation Common Shares (the“ Consolidation”). The Name Change and Consolidation were submitted to shareholders for approval at a special meeting of shareholders held on September 29, 2026 (the“ Meeting”) and approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting (see news release dated September 29, 2026). Sunday Lake Gold Corp. The Name Change and related corporate rebranding of the Company to Sunday Lake Gold Corp. reflects the Company's current focus on developing the mineral properties located on the Sunday Lake Deformation Corridor, including our flagship Fenelon gold project. The Company has operated under the Wallbridge Mining Company Limited name since 1996, and the board of directors of the Company (the“ Board”) have determined that a rebrand highlighting the Company's focus on gold in the northern Abitibi region of Quebec is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Name Change to Sunday Lake Gold Corp. is effective immediately and the Company's website will be changed to In connection with the name change, the Company's common shares will trade under the ticker symbol“SNDY” on the Toronto Stock Exchange. “Sunday Lake Gold Corp. reflects who we are today and where we are headed. We have built a significant gold-focused land position along the Sunday Lake Deformation Corridor, anchored by our flagship Fenelon gold project,” commented Brian Penny, CEO.“While our name is changing, our strategy remains focused on advancing Fenelon, unlocking the broader potential of our land portfolio and creating long-term value for our shareholders. We believe the Sunday Lake Gold Corp. name provides a strong identity that connects our company directly to the district we are working to develop,” concluded Mr. Penny. The Consolidation The Board believes that the Consolidation may increase the trading price per Common Share and make the Company's Common Shares more attractive or available to a broader group of investors. The Board also believes that a higher per-share trading price could help the Company compare more easily with peers on per-share metrics, reduce price volatility, and increase interest from investors, analysts and brokers who may avoid lower-priced stocks. The Consolidation has reduced the number of issued and outstanding common shares from 1,830,849,901 to 91,542,490. No fractional Common Shares were issued, and no cash consideration was paid, in connection with the Consolidation. If, as a result of the Consolidation, a holder of Common Shares was otherwise entitled to a fractional Common Share, such fraction was rounded down to the nearest whole number and each holder of Common Shares who otherwise would have been entitled to receive a fractional Common Share received no further interest in the Company with respect to its fractional Common Share. As is customary, to reflect the Consolidation, all outstanding warrants and incentive awards will be adjusted to increase their exercise price by a factor of twenty (20) and to reduce the number of Common Shares issued upon exercise by dividing by twenty (20). The Company expects Common Shares to begin trading under its new ticker (SNDY) and on a post-Consolidation basis on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of the opening of trading on or about October 19, 2026. The Consolidation is being conducted on a“push-out” basis, except with respect to registered shareholders with certificated Common Shares. Shareholders of the Company without physical share certificates do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation. Shareholders whose Common Shares are represented by a DRS Statement will automatically receive new DRS Statements representing the post-Consolidation Shares issued as of October 15, 2026. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation as their intermediary will process the Consolidation through its own systems and should contact that intermediary directly with questions about the timing, delivery or display of your post-Consolidation Common Shares. A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation has been mailed to the Company's registered shareholders with certificated Common Shares. All registered shareholders with certificated Common Shares will be required to send their certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company (“ TSX Trust”), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders can contact TSX Trust by mail at TSX Trust Company, Suite 301, 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, ON M5H 4H1, Attention: Corporate Actions, by phone at 1-866-600-5869 (toll-free within North America); 416-342-1091 (outside North America) or by email at ... for further information and to answer your questions. About Sunday Lake Gold Corp. Sunday Lake Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company's flagship PEA-stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects. For further information please visit the Company's website at or contact:

Brian Penny, CPA, CMA Tania Barreto, CPIR CEO Director Investor Relations Email:... Email:... M: +1 416 716 8346 M: +1 289 819 3012

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this document may contain forward-looking statements or information (collectively,“FLI”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. FLI is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this document.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are FLI that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, FLI can be identified by the use of statements that include, but are not limited to, words such as“seeks”,“believes”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“continues”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“projects”,“predicts”,“proposes”, "potential",“targets” and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“will”,“could”,“would”,“should” or“might”,“be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved.”

FLI in this document may include, but is not limited to, statements related to, the Consolidation and the Name Change, including the expected benefits and impact of the Consolidation and the Name Change to the Company and its shareholders, the change in ticker symbol, anticipated trading date on the Toronto Stock Exchange and related steps to implement the Consolidation and the Name Change.

FLI is designed to help you understand management's current views of its near- and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such FLI. Although the FLI contained in this document is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such FLI, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such FLI. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such FLI contained in this document to reflect new events or circumstances. Unless otherwise noted, this document has been prepared based on information available as of the date of this document. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the FLI, or information contained herein.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in FLI.

Assumptions upon which FLI is based, without limitation, include: the anticipated commencement date of post-Consolidation trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange; the Company's financial position and general economic conditions; and such other risks and uncertainties as are discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available at

Cautionary Notes to United States Investors

The Company prepares its disclosure in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Terms relating to mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and economic studies used herein are defined in accordance with NI 43- 101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended. NI 43-101 differs significantly from the disclosure requirements of the SEC generally applicable to US companies. As such, the information presented herein concerning mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.