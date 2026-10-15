Brookbush Institute Publishes The Standards Every Personal Trainer Certification Should Meet

Best Personal Trainer Certification (2026): What to Look For -

Updated articles explain how to choose a personal trainer certification and how continuing education approval could be improved.

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Press Release for Article: Best Personal Trainer Certification (2026): What to Look ForRelated Article: How Accreditation and Course Approval Could Be Much BetterRelated Information: Personal Trainer Certification Cost (2026): Full Price & FeesThe Brookbush Institute today published an updated article,“How to Choose the Best Personal Trainer Certification,” which lays out the standards an ideal personal trainer certification should meet and explains how the Institute built its own program around them.The article identifies common problems with personal trainer certifications, including high prices, hidden fees, outdated textbooks, and a single high-stakes exam, and describes what aspiring trainers should look for instead:- Affordable pricing, with a clear price and no hidden fees- No double billing for advanced credentials built on content already purchased- Short courses that fit between clients, on a phone or a laptop- Accurate content built from systematic reviews of the research- Practical programming trainers can use with clients right away- Iterative testing that builds mastery, instead of cram-and-forget exams- Recertification that happens automatically as trainers continue learningThe article also explains what“accredited” does and does not cover, why most large fitness employers require an NCCA-accredited exam, and how to choose a certification that fits where a trainer wants to work.“Too many trainers end up choosing the least bad option,” said Dr. Brent Brookbush, DPT, CEO and founder of the Brookbush Institute.“A certification should expand employment opportunities, teach accurate, practical information, and be affordable. We developed standards that every certification should follow, and then followed them.”The Institute also updated“How Accreditation and Approval Could Be Better,” drawing on its experience earning more than 20 continuing education approvals for fitness and rehabilitation professionals. The article offers specific recommendations for accreditors: more reliable reviews, lower administrative costs, institutional approval with random audits, and testing whether application requirements actually improve education.Both articles are available at brookbushinstitute.About the Brookbush InstituteThe Brookbush Institute is an evidence-based education company for fitness and rehabilitation professionals, founded by Dr. Brent Brookbush, DPT, MS, CPT, HMS, SPC, IMT. Its membership includes more than 200 courses, hundreds of exercise and technique videos, and continuing education credits for personal trainers, physical therapists, athletic trainers, chiropractors, massage therapists, and occupational therapists. The Institute offers two paths to become a Certified Personal Trainer: the Advanced BI-CPT Certificate, an education-based certificate included in membership, and the NCCA-accredited CPT Certification Exam.

Brent Brookbush

Brookbush Institute

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Brookbush Institute Publishes the Standards Every Personal Trainer Certification Should Meet News Provided By Brookbush Institute October 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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