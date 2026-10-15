Grid Forward Releases 100Th Gridpulse Podcast Episode Tackling The Big Questions For Today's Electric Grid

Grid Pulse Episode 100

Host Bryce Yonker guides expert discussion with Jigar Shah, Audrey Zibelman and Herman Trabish on one of the leading podcasts about the grid.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grid Forward, a member-based non-profit organization promoting and accelerating grid modernization, today released the 100th episode of its GridPulse podcast featuring three veteran industry leaders exploring current challenges with the grid and promising pathways forward. With tens of thousands of downloads, GridPulse continues to be one of the most informative and popular podcasts exploring the state of the electric grid in the U.S. and Canada.The Grid Forward podcast, currently called GridPulse, was started in May of 2020 as a means to continue engagement and education about grid-related issues with the industry during the COVID pandemic. The 100th episode, entitled“Our Big 100th Episode Tackles the Big Questions for Today's Grid,” looks back over lessons learned since that time and reveals today's grid modernization opportunities best suited to meet current challenges. The guests are:. Jigar Shah, former Director of the U.S. DOE Loans Program Office, president of Generate Capital and current Co-Managing Partner of Multiplier. Audrey Zibelman, current Chairman of the Board at NYSERDA and Landis+Gyr and former CEO of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). Herman Trabish, Contributing Editor at Utility Dive and 20-year reporter on the energy systemGrid Forward Executive Director and CEO Bryce Yonker prepared and guided the discussion over the 50-minute episode. Among other topics, the four experts traced trends, opportunities and examples across many topics, including these:. How AI and distributed energy resources could transform grid operations. How the industry can rebuild public trust amid rising electricity costs and reliability concerns. Why more coordinated grid planning is essential to managing costs. Whether traditional electricity rate structures need to change and who should pay for grid investments. How to strengthen domestic energy supply chains and reduce investment risksYou can listen to this and all Grid Forward podcast episodes on the organization's website or on most popular podcast apps including Apple, Spotify and YouTube. Listeners are encouraged to subscribe to GridPulse to be first to hear upcoming episodes. All energy industry leaders are encouraged to subscribe to receive Grid Forward announcements about the podcast and other grid-focused events and activities.About GridPulseGridPulse episodes span a wide range of industry experts and organizations to dig into today's challenges and pathways to modernizing our electric grid. It has hosted CEOs and senior executives from:. Utilities and grid operators include Avista, CPS Energy, Duke Energy, ERCOT, Exelon, NextEra Energy, PG&E and SPP. Technology innovators such as Black & Veatch, Fervo, Google, Microsoft, Siemens, Tesla and Uplight. Data center developers from AWS, Cloverleaf, Google, Iron Mountain and Microsoft. Universities and industry organizations like the Brattle Group, MIT, NARUC, NASEO and RMI. Governmental experts from the ARPA-E, the States of Virginia and Washington, the U.S. Congress and White House, and the U.S. Dept. of EnergyGridPulse was previously titled Grid Forward Chats and Grid Forward Forum. Season 7 sponsor is Virtual Peaker: Maximize the value of Grid-Edge distributed energy resources with Virtual Peaker's Virtual Power Plant software.About Grid ForwardGrid Forward is a 501(c)(6) non-profit, member-driven trade association dedicated to promoting and accelerating innovation on the electric system. We deliver community, expertise and resources for leaders who are working to modernize the grid across the U.S. and Canada. More information can be found at gridforward.

Kelsey Winter

Strata

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Grid Forward Releases 100th GridPulse Podcast Episode Tackling the Big Questions for Today's Electric Grid News Provided By Strata October 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology



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