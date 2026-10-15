SOC Prime Releases Logtotal, The Fastest Way To Investigate Logs During An Incident

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LogTotal's free analysis shows whether a cyber breach happened, its likely cause, and its sanitizer replaces confidential identifies before uploaded

- Andrii Bezverkhyi, Founder and CEO of SOC Prime

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today SOC Prime released LogTotal, the fastest way to evaluate logs during a cyber attack. Available at logtotal, LogTotal lets an organization select a set of logs, sanitize them in the browser before upload and send them in for instant analysis. Within a minute, an incident responder can see which evidence-based attack chains are present in the log set mapped to MITRE institute's ATT&CK(R) Flow. LogTotal flags AI specific attack patterns, be it massive use of benign events which blend with legitimate user and systems activity, or usage of Stealth techniques which bypass SIEM, EDR and NDR altogether.

"A motivated cyber actor equipped with AI tooling moves fast and with precision, generating evidence at machine speed to overload the target's defense capacities. The defender cannot be the one stuck waiting for an AI Frontier model to agree to help or for a GPU cluster to be provisioned," said Andrii Bezverkhyi, Founder and CEO of SOC Prime. "LogTotal takes the largest detection intelligence dataset in the industry, uses it as a filter to sanitize your logs exceeding regulatory and military standards, without data leaving your browser. After human confirmation, it correlates the sanitized snapshot of logs across all possible actions and scenarios known as required to perform a cyber attack, as well as creative ways of bypassing detections. You keep the key, you keep the raw data, and you get an investigation back in the time it takes to refill your coffee."

How LogTotal works:

SANITIZE LOCALLY, CORRELATE ON TOKENS, KEEP THE KEY: Before any log leaves the browser, LogTotal's open-source sanitizer replaces secrets, credentials, IP addresses, hostnames, usernames, and other identifiers with stable HMAC tokens. Nothing is stored after analysis and the organization retains the key and can map tokens back internally

PRECOMPILED DETECTION INTELLIGENCE: Sanitized events are matched against 1,000,000 detection rules and 13,000 threat labels, then correlated with Higher Order Sigma rules and agentic AI to connect related events into attack chains. Because the reasoning about what an attack looks like was done ahead of time, LogTotal processes up to 1.7 million events in under a minute, one hundred times the volume of the Hugging Face log set per original disclosure of the incident. SOC Prime has methodically built the largest detection dataset in the industry

FINDINGS NOT NOISE: Results are presented as ranked attack chains mapped to the techniques involved, stealth tactics and spiking benign activities, which often indicates AI was used in attack. And the events are behind each one mapping, so a responder can see what happened and where to look next.

PRECOMPILED DETECTION INTELLIGENCE: Sanitized events are matched against roughly 1,000,000 detection rules and 13,000 threat labels, then correlated with Higher Order Sigma rules and agentic AI to connect related events into attack chains. Because the reasoning about what an attack looks like was done ahead of time, LogTotal processes up to 1.7 million events in under a minute on ordinary hardware, one hundred times the volume of the Hugging Face log set per original disclosure of the incident.

SNAPSHOT TODAY CONTINUOUS TOMORROW: LogTotal is the entry point to SOC Prime's approach to AI-speed attacks. The same detection engine runs continuously in Prime Detect, which applies detections to live telemetry in the stream before it reaches the SIEM, and in Prime Hunt, which runs the same analysis across an organization's SIEM, EDR and Data Lake to find attack chains that were missed. LogTotal gives any organization a snapshot of what that coverage looks like against its own data, with no integration, no API access, and no cost.

SOC Prime is the detection content layer for the AI-driven SOC. Its platform is trusted by more than 11,000 organizations and 60,000 users across 155 countries, and powers threat detection across 56 SIEM, EDR, and data lake formats. Its products, Prime Architect AI, Prime Hunt, and Prime Detect are designed leveraged by the largest security organizations and governments in the world. Learn more at socprime

Brandi Moore

SOC Prime

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SOC Prime Releases LogTotal, the Fastest Way to Investigate Logs During an Incident News Provided By SOC Prime October 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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