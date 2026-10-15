Squarepet® Welcomes Stephen Osowski As Finance Manager

- Travis Atkins, Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SquarePet, a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium pet nutrition products, today announced that Stephen Osowski has joined the company as Finance Manager, strengthening its finance team as the company continues its growth trajectory. Stephen brings extensive experience in helping businesses improve financial planning, manage costs, and turn complex data into practical decisions.

At SquarePet, Stephen will lead financial planning and analysis across the business, partnering with the executive team to strengthen forecasting, improve visibility into performance and guide decisions as the company scales.

“Stephen brings the financial rigor and operational perspective we need as SquarePet grows,” said Travis Atkins, Chief Operating Officer at SquarePet Nutrition. His experience turning complex financial data into clear decisions will help us strengthen planning, improve efficiency and continue to invest thoughtfully in the business.”

Stephen joins SquarePet from Enovis, where he served as a senior member of the Finance team. Previously, Stephen was Lead Cost Analyst at FlashParking.

“I'm excited to join SquarePet at a time of strong opportunity for the business. I look forward to working with the team to build useful financial insight into everyday decisions and support sustainable growth,” said Osowski.

Osowski holds a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in History and Politics from The University of Texas at Austin.

For more information about SquarePet, its veterinary-formulated pet nutrition lines, and/or retail partnership opportunities, please visit MySquarePet.

About SquarePet

SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company dedicated to advancing pet health through premium, veterinarian-formulated nutrition. The company brings together pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to develop innovative diets designed to support the long-term health and well-being of dogs and cats of all breeds and life stages. Learn more at .



Kristyn Ristaino

Avalon PR Group

+1 5127778602

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SquarePet® Welcomes Stephen Osowski as Finance Manager News Provided By Avalon PR Group October 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.