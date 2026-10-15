Aquoral Protective Oral Spray Recognized As Innovative Dry Mouth Product By Carequest Innovation Partners

One of five products Included in the 2026 Oral Health Innovation Market Map

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- K Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the recognition of Aquoral Protective Oral Spray as one of the most innovative products for Dry Mouth in CareQuest Innovation Partners' 2026 Oral Health Innovation Market Map. Together with their parent company, CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, CareQuest Innovation Partners is committed to the overarching goal of improving overall health through oral health, targeting underserved populations and bridging the historic gap between medical and dental care. The report stressed that addressing an unmet clinical need isn't enough-successful solutions need a practical path into care, integration into existing workflows, and measurable value.Dry Mouth was once thought of as a condition only affecting the elderly or those with systemic diseases such as Sjogren's Disease, Head and Neck Cancer patients, or patients going through cancer radiation. Now it is often referred to as the“silent epidemic”, due to the meteoric rise in prevalence caused by polypharmacy, the 1100 medications with dry mouth as a side effect, new therapies such as the GLP-1s, the increased use of C-Pap machines and sleep appliances, and tobacco, alcohol, and recreational drugs such as marijuana.Historically difficult to manage, patients have been unable to find long-lasting relief with the Over-the-Counter (OTC) aqueous-based products, while prescription medications come with unwanted side effects. Aquoral is different. Its patented, lipid-based formula leveraging Oxidized Glycerol Triesters (OGT) technology coats the oral mucosa, forming a protective barrier that provides relief for up to 6 hours-even through eating and drinking.As dry mouth prevalence continues to rise, creating processes to seamlessly integrate its treatment into the workflow becomes critically important. K Pharmaceuticals offers several different ways to do so: (1) educational training for the team and complimentary assets to reinforce the importance of treating dry mouth to patients (2) ongoing availability for questions or concerns (3) an established protocol to evaluate and implement treatment for dry mouth, (4) a wholesale stocking program to eliminate the gap in care, ensuring patients leave the office with a treatment for dry mouth and (5) a Patient Assistance Program for those who qualify.Bennett Blakeman, CEO of K Pharmaceuticals, commented,“We are honored to be recognized by CareQuest Innovation Partners. Dry Mouth sounds like an innocuous ailment, but it is debilitating for so many patients who find it difficult to swallow, chew, taste, speak, or sleep. Patients tell us Aquoral is a“game changer” and they are thankful to finally get long-lasting relief. “We are thrilled to know that by improving their oral health, they are improving their overall health”.”Read the report here: 2026 Oral Health Innovation Market Map.

Bennett Blakeman

K Pharmaceuticals LLC

+1 630-319-0778

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Aquoral Protective Oral Spray Recognized as Innovative Dry Mouth Product by CareQuest Innovation Partners News Provided By K Pharmaceuticals LLC October 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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