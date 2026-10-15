BOULDER ARTIST GARY ROSEN TAKES AIM AT AMERICA's COMPLICATED RELATIONSHIP WITH GUNS IN NEW SINGLE 'REMINGTON BULLETS'

Remington Bullets Cover

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From Rosen's forthcoming EP, The Political Project, the song explores normalized gun violence, entertainment's influence, and contradictions in American life.

- Gary RosenBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boulder-based singer-songwriter Gary Rosen confronts one of America's most emotionally charged and divisive subjects with his new single,“Remington Bullets,” from his forthcoming six-song EP, The Political Project. Combining pointed social commentary with compelling storytelling, Rosen examines a society in which firearms are simultaneously regarded as instruments of protection, symbols of freedom, sources of entertainment, and agents of devastating violence.The inspiration for“Remington Bullets” came from a disturbing television news report about a 16-year-old boy whose parents had purchased him a gun for his birthday. The teenager subsequently used the weapon to shoot and kill classmates at his school.The following day, while boarding an airplane, Rosen noticed fellow passengers engrossed in movies depicting gun violence, from crime dramas to military action films. The juxtaposition struck him immediately: real-life gun violence was a source of national anguish, yet fictionalized versions of that same violence remained a popular form of entertainment.“I thought about how normalized and accepted our gun society is for many, and how strongly it is opposed by others,” Rosen explains.“Most of us shun gun violence, myself included, and yet we can find ourselves captivated by movies and stories filled with guns, weapons and warfare. It is difficult, if not impossible, to resist their intrusion and presence in our everyday lives.”Another unsettling observation came during a visit to an outdoor supply store, where Rosen discovered plastic replicas of semiautomatic weapons marketed to children ages five and older. Some models had already sold out, while the store's firearms counter was its busiest department.These seemingly disconnected experiences became the foundation for a song that examines how deeply firearms have become embedded in American culture, from childhood gifts and backyard recreation to military conflict, political rhetoric and personal security.Through vivid imagery and a recurring refrain, Rosen draws connections between the casual availability of ammunition, the consequences of armed conflict, and the uncomfortable contradictions surrounding America's relationship with guns.The lyrics move from Christmas stockings and birthday presents to battlefields and the U.S. Capitol, contrasting the familiar imagery of action movies with the far more complicated consequences of real-world violence.One particularly pointed refrain captures the song's central observation:“Divided we stand, divided we fall, it's the new American way.”Rather than offering easy answers to an extraordinarily complicated issue,“Remington Bullets” invites listeners to consider how society reconciles its fascination with firearms and fictional violence with the tragic consequences that so frequently dominate real-world headlines.For Rosen, the creative process was unusually immediate.“The song was written within a few weeks and recorded in one day,” he recalls.“Both were unusual for me as a songwriter. The ideas came together quickly because the contradictions I was observing were so striking.”“Remington Bullets” is part of Rosen's forthcoming EP, The Political Project, a collection of six original songs examining political turmoil, social division, and the cultural forces shaping contemporary American life. Rather than focusing on particular political parties or individual politicians, the project explores broader questions about the American experience through Rosen's distinctive musical storytelling.The single follows“Gas Station TV,” released October 3, 2026, which takes a more humorous approach to modern information overload, advertising, algorithms and the constant barrage of news competing for Americans' attention.Together, the songs demonstrate the range of The Political Project, from satire and observational humor to more serious reflections on issues that divide the nation.With“Remington Bullets,” Rosen continues a long tradition of American songwriting that uses music not simply to entertain, but to provoke thought, encourage conversation and reflect the times in which we live.ABOUT GARY ROSENGary Rosen is a Boulder, Colorado-based singer-songwriter whose original music combines storytelling, social observation and thoughtful commentary on contemporary life. His forthcoming six-song EP, The Political Project, explores political and cultural divisions through a collection of songs that balance humor, introspection and pointed lyrical observations. His recent singles include“Gas Station TV” and“Remington Bullets.”For music, artist information and updates, visit

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BOULDER ARTIST GARY ROSEN TAKES AIM AT AMERICA'S COMPLICATED RELATIONSHIP WITH GUNS IN NEW SINGLE 'REMINGTON BULLETS' News Provided By McCartney Multimedia, Inc October 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Music Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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