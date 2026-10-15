PDQ Helps IT Teams Work Behind The Scenes With New Live Device Tools

Remote shell and live file explorer help admins investigate devices without taking over the user's screen

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PDQ announced new live device access capabilities that give admins more ways to directly interact with remote devices, troubleshoot issues, and take action without immediately interrupting the end user. Remote shell and live file explorer give administrators direct access to investigate Windows and macOS devices in real time and in the background, enabling many device issues to be resolved with no end user disruption.

IT teams frequently encounter device issues without immediately knowing the cause or fix. A one-off command works well when an administrator knows what they want to check or do, but troubleshooting often requires following the evidence: running a command, reviewing the result, and deciding what to investigate next. Opening a remote desktop session can provide that access but may unnecessarily disrupt the end user. PDQ's new live tools give administrators an interactive, less intrusive way to investigate issues.

Remote shell opens an interactive terminal directly inside of PDQ, giving administrators real-time output as they navigate directories, run commands, and follow an investigation wherever it leads. Live file explorer lets administrators browse and search a device's file system, retrieve logs, and upload, download, or delete files without accessing the user's screen - again, without leaving the PDQ interface.

“IT teams shouldn't have to take over someone's screen every time they need to investigate a device,” said Mark Littlefield, VP of Product at PDQ.“Remote shell and live file explorer give administrators a way to work behind the scenes, understand what's happening, and escalate to remote desktop only when the screen is actually necessary.”

PDQ's new live device capabilities include:

. Remote shell: Open a live terminal, run commands, and respond to output in real time as you investigate, without taking over the user's screen.

. Live file explorer: Browse and search a device's live file system, upload or download files, retrieve logs, and delete files without launching remote desktop.

Together, these capabilities give administrators more ways to match how they access a device to the task at hand. They can investigate through a live terminal or file explorer without taking over the user's screen or leaving PDQ, then move to remote desktop when visual access is necessary. From there, administrators can use what they learn to take action in PDQ, whether that means running a command, deploying a fix, or building an automation for other affected devices.

Additional October feature updates

PDQ's October release also includes dashboard improvements, expanded AI capabilities, and several features entering early access:

Expanded AI assistant: Now in open early access, the expanded AI assistant can use supported package, deployment, and device context to help explain deployment results and investigate device issues. It can break down deployment output, connect results with relevant device information, and suggest targeted diagnostics when more evidence is needed. Administrators must review and approve actions before anything runs on a device.

Dashboard enhancements: Administrators can show or hide widgets, change their order, and resize them. New and updated views include a most vulnerable devices widget, a configurable low-disk-space threshold, and a more compact operating system patching visualization.

Frequently asked questions

What live device access features did PDQ announce?

PDQ announced remote shell and live file explorer. Remote shell and live file explorer give administrators new ways to investigate and work on devices without taking over the user's screen.

Do remote shell and file explorer take over the user's screen?

No. Both features allow administrators to work in the background without opening a remote desktop session or controlling the user's screen.

How is remote shell different from running a command or using remote desktop?

Commands are useful when an administrator already knows what needs to run. Remote shell provides an interactive terminal for exploring a problem and reviewing output in real time. Remote desktop is appropriate when the administrator needs to see or interact with the device's graphical interface.

What can administrators do with live file explorer?

Administrators can browse and search a device's file system, upload or download files, retrieve logs, and delete files without opening a remote desktop session. The initial release supports transferring one file at a time and applies file-size limits.

Which operating systems and PDQ plans support the new live tools?

Remote shell and live file explorer support managed Windows and macOS devices. Remote shell and live file explorer are available with PDQ Plus and Premium.

About PDQ

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by system administrators, MSPs, and IT professionals worldwide, PDQ is an autonomous endpoint management solution for Windows and macOS devices, supporting patching, software deployment, and vulnerability management. Founded in 2001 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, PDQ serves over 33,000 customers and has received G2 Leader and High Performer awards across Endpoint Management, Patch Management, and Remote Support. Learn more at pdq.

Meredith Kreisa

PDQ

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PDQ helps IT teams work behind the scenes with new live device tools News Provided By PDQ October 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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