Robert B. Hill Co. Acquires ECI Water Assets

Volume Initiated Programmable Enhanced (VIP-E) Controller

Acquisition brings a proprietary control platform and expanded filtration range beyond the company's commercial water softeners

- Nick Bigelbach, CEO at Robert B. Hill Co.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robert B. Hill Co. now offers a proprietary control platform under its own name for the first time, following its acquisition of ECI Water's technology, product catalog, and customer base from ECI Water's original manufacturer. The move brings the VIP control system, a controller built specifically for commercial and industrial water treatment, into Hill Water's core product line.

The VIP-1E and VIP-2/3E controls run configurations from single-tank simplex water softeners through triplex water softeners. Paired with Greensand Plus filtration for iron and manganese removal scaled from small commercial applications through large-scale industrial applications, the platform gives Hill Water a technical range no other manufacturer offers under one control system.

Nick Bigelbach, CEO at Robert B. Hill Co., says,“The acquisition changes what the company can quote on. We can now spec a project that needs iron and manganese removal alongside high-capacity water softeners and multiple tanks, and the customer only deals with one vendor for the whole system. That's not something we could offer before."

The ECI line is sold exclusively to dealers and commercial end users, including car wash manufacturers, boiler system integrators, and industrial equipment builders who need particle-free process water or high-efficiency softening at scale. It adds to Robert B. Hill's dealer network without adding a second vendor relationship, and it gives the company a stronger position on projects that require capabilities its standard commercial water softeners line didn't previously cover.

Robert B. Hill Co. has served water treatment customers since 1958. The ECI acquisition builds on that base rather than moving the company into new territory, and the company plans to expand application engineering and technical support around the platform going forward.

For more information on ECI Water products, visit hillwater/eci-water.

Adam S Kimmel

ASK Consulting Solutions

+1 262-989-5960

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Robert B. Hill Co. Acquires ECI Water Assets News Provided By ASK Consulting Solutions October 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.