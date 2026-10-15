Vectorshades Marks 20 Years Of Excellence In Steel And Rebar Detailing, Announces Vision For Next Phase Of Growth

Anniversary milestone brings together US and India leadership and teams in Kochi to celebrate two decades of performance, resilience, and client partnerships.

- Shameem C Hameed, Founder of VectorShades, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VectorShades, LLC, a leading steel & rebar detailing services company serving fabrication clients across the United States, marked its 20th anniversary with a milestone celebration at the Ramada by Wyndham, Kochi. The event brought together the entire team from the company's Chennai and Kochi operations and leadership from the United States and India to recognize two decades of operational excellence, client commitment, and organizational growth.The milestone represents 20 years of building a business through changing market conditions, operational challenges, and periods of significant transformation - while maintaining a sustained focus on client delivery and long-term relationships.TWO DECADES OF RESILIENCE. ONE STRONGER FOUNDATION FOR THE FUTURESince its inception, VectorShades has evolved from a startup navigating the complexities of its early years into an established steel & rebar detailing services partner for fabrication clients across the United States. Its journey has included periods of financial pressure, operational rebuilding, and business transformation, each contributing to the organization it is today.Reflecting on the company's early years, Founder and Chairman Shameem C Hameed and Co-Founder & Managing Director M Shahzad acknowledged the contribution of the employees who remained committed to the organization through its most challenging periods.“There were times when survival was the only goal. What got us through was the team that stayed and faced every challenge with us. Today, we celebrate that team and 20 years.”The anniversary therefore served as both a celebration of longevity and an acknowledgement of the people whose commitment has been fundamental to VectorShades' evolution.FROM 20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE TO VectorShades 2.0The anniversary also marked the beginning of the company's next chapter. As part of the event, the leadership team presented its vision for VectorShades 2.0 - a forward-looking growth strategy focused on strengthening the company's production capabilities while continuing to build deeper, long-term client partnerships.Daniel Edward Poliquin, President, Head of Sales; Mack Lee Luck, Business Development Manager; Rajesh, General Manager of Production; Sajith, Group Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Transformation; and Eldho C, Chief Financial Officer, outlined the organization's priorities around two core areas: sustaining client excellence and transforming the production pipeline.“VectorShades 2.0 is about driving double-digit growth through a multi-fold transformation of production line and deepening the client partnerships.” the leadership team stated.The strategy builds on the company's two decades of experience while positioning VectorShades to scale its operations, enhance production capabilities, and strengthen the value it delivers to fabrication clients.RECOGNIZING THE PEOPLE BEHING THE JOURNEYPeople remain central to VectorShades' 20-year journey. The anniversary celebration recognized long-serving employees who have been part of the organization through its most challenging and transformative periods, alongside top performers across production, quality, and leadership.US and India leadership personally recognized contributions from employees across functions, reinforcing the role of collective commitment and performance in the company's continued evolution.BUILDING THE NEXT 20 YEARSTwenty years of experience has established the foundation. The next phase is focused on building upon it.As VectorShades moves forward with its VectorShades 2.0 vision, the company remains focused on strengthening its production capabilities, investing in its people, and deepening the client partnerships that have been central to its growth.The organization enters its third decade with the experience of the past 20 years informing its direction - and a clear focus on sustained growth and continued excellence in the years ahead.ABOUT VectorShadesVectorShades, LLC is a steel detailing and rebar and detailing services company with two decades of experience delivering to fabrication clients across the United States. With production and delivery teams based in Chennai and Kochi, India, VectorShades specializes in structural steel detailing using industry-standard tools including SDS/2 & TEKLA, and operates in compliance with AISC, AWS, OSHA and Rebar detailing using SWs REBARCAD, RGSCAD, REVIT, and TEKLA (both 2D and 3D), in ACI, CRSI & ASTM standards.The company continues to invest in its people, production capabilities, and client partnerships as it enters its next phase of growth.For more information, visit .

Daniel Gevorgyan Poliquin

VectorShades, LLC

352-645-5825

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VectorShades Marks 20 Years of Excellence in Steel and Rebar Detailing, Announces Vision for Next Phase of Growth News Provided By VectorShades, LLC October 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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