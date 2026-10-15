Crystal Structures Announces Q4 Closeout Sale

Crystal Structures VTECH skylights are hurricane rated by AAMA and TDI approved

VTECH skylights installed on a Florida condominium

Bring more natural light into your next project-and save big with special year-end pricing on select 2026 VTECH skylights

- Josh Sucher, Crystal StructuresWICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As 2026 comes to a close, Crystal Structures Glazing is offering an exceptional opportunity for contractors, builders, property owners, and homeowners to save 20% on select VTECH curb-mounted skylights."For a limited time, we're clearing out our remaining inventory of 2026 VTECH skylight units, with discounted prices starting at just $316," said Josh Sucher, senior director, sales and marketing for Crystal Structures. "Whether you're completing a commercial renovation, upgrading an existing skylight, or planning a new construction project, this sale offers an opportunity to bring more natural light indoors for less."The sale includes four of the company's most popular sizes: 2x2, 2x4, 3x3, 4x4. Savings range from $79 up to $190 each. Use coupon code Q420 to receive your 20% discount. All prices are per unit, plus freight to your location. This special offer applies to remaining 2026 inventory only, while supplies last.More Than a Skylight. Built-In Peace of Mind.VTECH skylights are designed to deliver the natural light people love with the durability and long-term performance property owners expect. Manufactured with quality materials and engineered for demanding conditions, VTECH skylights offer several advantages:-- Beautiful natural lighting: Brighten offices, retail spaces, homes, and commercial interiors with daylight from above.-- Exceptional durability: Designed to withstand challenging weather, with documented impact testing that includes large hail.-- Energy-efficient construction: Argon-filled dual-pane glass helps provide insulation while allowing natural light into your space.-- Convenient installation: Curb-mounted designs can be installed on compatible new or existing curbs, making them an attractive choice for renovations and new construction.-- Long-term protection: Backed by a 20-year transferable warranty, giving owners added confidence in their investment.VTECH skylights have also undergone demanding impact and fall-protection testing -- as well as hurricane testing -- reflecting the attention to strength and reliability behind the product line.An Excellent Opportunity for Contractors and Property Owners"For contractors, this is an opportunity to purchase skylights for upcoming jobs while helping customers manage project costs," Sucher continued. "For commercial property owners, adding or replacing skylights can transform interior spaces with welcoming natural light. And for homeowners, a new skylight can make kitchens, living areas, and other spaces feel brighter, more open, and inviting."Online ordering is easy through the company's web site.About Crystal StructuresCrystal Structures is a national leader in the design, manufacture, installation, servicing and repair of glazed structures including glass and translucent roofs and walls, skylights, canopies, solariums, greenhouses, conservatories, historical renovations and other highly-custom and difficult projects. The company has completed more than 26,000 projects around the world. The company's products feature proprietary technology that allows for 4X the weeping capacity to move 3X water volume for faster drainage. Water that moves doesn't leak. Customers give the company an overall score of 4.5 stars in overall value, communications and service, quality of product, quality of install, endurance.The company offers new CEUs for architects and can be found on SpecLink.Crystal Structures is frequently chosen as the contractor-preferred sub for high-reputational risk projects with highly-custom / complex /“gotta be right” /“how do we actually do this” visionary concepts.

Josh Sucher

Crystal Structures

+1 316-838-0049

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