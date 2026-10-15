Longevity And Mortality Investor Releases October 2026 Issue

- Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The October 2026 issue of Longevity and Mortality Investor is now published, featuring analysis, commentary and interviews exploring developments across the life settlement, longevity risk and reverse mortgage markets.

A new study from insurance asset management firm Conning suggests that the life settlement market is positioned for long-term expansion, supported by increasing investor demand for assets with low correlation to traditional financial markets, ageing populations, rising retirement and long-term care funding needs, and greater consumer awareness. In New Report Suggests Life Settlement Market Poised for Long-Term Expansion, Greg Winterton speaks to Scott Hawkins, Head of Insurance Research at Conning, about the opportunities and challenges shaping the market's future, including the need for greater awareness, standardisation and investment capital.

Life settlement portfolio managers raising capital for an Irish-domiciled investment vehicle have two principal structuring options available to them. In The Structural Decision for Setting Up a Life Settlement Vehicle in Ireland, Greg Winterton speaks to David Naughton, Partner at Byrne Wallace Shields, about the relative advantages of Qualifying Investor Alternative Investment Funds (QIAIFs) and Section 110 special purpose companies, and why Ireland remains an attractive domicile for life settlement investment strategies.

The issue also examines a recent decision by Judge Thomas J. Lo of the Superior Court of California, Orange County, which denied both Pacific Life Insurance Company's motion for summary judgment and U.S. Bank National Association's cross-motion for summary judgment in an insurable interest lawsuit involving a $20m life insurance policy. Greg Winterton explores the ruling and its implications in Litigation Update: U.S. Bank National Association v. Pacific Life Insurance Company.

In the guest article Is Dementia the Next Big Longevity Event?, Richard Marshall, Senior Director, and Scott Hamilton, Director, in WTW's UK Life Insurance practice, examine how developments in dementia prevention, diagnosis and treatment could influence future mortality improvements, with potential implications for longevity assumptions, insurers and reinsurers.

This month's Q&A features Beat Hess, Managing Partner of AA-Partners, who explains to Greg Winterton why he believes Distributed to Paid-In (DPI) provides a more meaningful measure of realised performance in life settlement investing than the commonly used internal rate of return (IRR), and discusses the importance of transparency in portfolio reporting.

Elsewhere, the issue examines the continuing decline in the US agency-backed reverse mortgage market. In Further Declines in HECM Endorsements Suggest Urgent Reform is Needed, Greg Winterton speaks to Michael McCully, Partner at New View Advisors, about the challenges facing the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) market, which recorded just 24,182 endorsements in the latest US government financial year, its lowest annual total since 2003. The article considers potential regulatory reforms and the growing role of proprietary reverse mortgages.

The October 2026 issue of Longevity and Mortality Investor is available to read at .

Thank you to everyone who contributed to this month's issue.

MR C D WELLS

Kavells

+44 20 3490 0271

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Longevity and Mortality Investor Releases October 2026 Issue News Provided By Kavells October 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry



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