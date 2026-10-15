NHAI Introduces Independent Design Checks For Major Bridges And Critical Highway Structures

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India has introduced a uniform system for independent checking of designs and drawings of major bridges and other critical structures being built under its projects, an official statement said on Thursday.

The move aims to strengthen structural safety, durability and quality assurance of the National Highway projects, the statement from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said, adding that the policy will come into effect from December 1, 2026.

Under the new policy, the designs of identified critical structures will be independently checked by empanelled Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), reputed government technical institutions and other experienced technical firms having expertise in bridge engineering and hydraulic studies.

The initiative is particularly important for major bridges and other complex structures, the ministry said, adding that independent checking will help identify possible design-related issues at an early stage and ensure that structures meet the applicable Indian Roads Congress (IRC) codes, technical specifications and contractual requirements.

Under the revised procedure, the contractor or concessionaire will submit the design and drawings for review or approval, as applicable under the contract.

Three institutions or firms will then be proposed from NHAI's empanelled list. Based on project requirements, one or more institutions or firms will be selected to carry out independent verification.

The selected institution or firm will independently examine the design and submit its observations and recommendations. The contractor or concessionaire will consider these observations and make the necessary changes in the design, as required. The design will then be reviewed or approved by NHAI in accordance with the applicable contractual provisions.

The policy covers major bridges and viaducts, including major river bridges with a design discharge of 3,000 cubic metres per second or more, and structures or bridges having an individual effective span of 40 metres or more.

Other special or complex structures identified by NHAI will also be covered, the statement noted.

The independent checking will include structural design calculations, structural analysis, design drawings and, wherever applicable, hydrological and hydraulic studies.

These studies help assess water flow, flood levels, the adequacy of openings for water to pass through and the safety of foundations against river-bed erosion.

-IANS

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