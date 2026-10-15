MP: Indore Prepares For Possible Water Crisis After Deficient Rainfall

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 15 (IANS) Indore is preparing for a possible drinking water shortage in the coming months after receiving nearly 40 per cent less rainfall than its annual average, prompting the municipal corporation to step up contingency measures.

The state's Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya directed officials to make advance arrangements at a review meeting on Thursday, attended by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, public representatives and officials.

The Mayor has also sought a special package of Rs 50 crore from the state government to strengthen the city's water supply infrastructure.

Additional Chief Secretary Anupam Rajan arrived in Indore from Bhopal on Thursday amid growing concerns over water availability. The meeting reviewed the city's current water situation and discussed alternative supply arrangements and measures to improve storage in local water bodies.

Indore normally receives around 38 to 40 inches of rainfall annually but has recorded only 23.20 inches so far this year, according to figures discussed at the meeting. The rainfall deficit has affected the filling of lakes and other water bodies and raised concerns over groundwater availability ahead of the summer months.

Later, addressing the press, Vijayvargiya said preparations must begin immediately rather than waiting for the situation to worsen. He stressed the need to create public awareness about water conservation and assured officials that funds would not be a constraint.

“Preparations must begin immediately. The priority is to create awareness among people about water conservation, and stricter measures can be taken if required,” he said.

The Minister said complaints related to borewells had already started coming in and several areas of the city did not receive Narmada water. He cautioned that borewells could dry up in the coming months, making alternative arrangements essential.

Vijayvargiya said no decision had been taken on imposing restrictions on borewell use, but the government could take necessary steps depending on the situation.

He also said groundwater should not be used for commercial sale and indicated that the government could provide up to Rs 100 crore, if required, to tackle the situation.

The preparations come months after Indore witnessed a contaminated-water tragedy in Bhagirathpura, which raised serious concerns over drinking water safety and civic infrastructure.

Bhargava said the Indore Municipal Corporation had begun preparations soon after the monsoon receded, keeping the challenges of the coming months in mind.

The Mayor has sought Rs 50 crore from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is also the Minister in-charge of Indore district. The proposed package would be used to construct new hydrants, purchase water tankers and undertake other essential works.

The meeting also discussed increasing water storage in Yashwant Sagar and Bilawali lakes, including the possibility of supplying water through the Narmada-Malwa-Gambhir link project. Ward-and zone-wise action plans are being prepared to ensure that arrangements are completed before a shortage develops.

"Indore has set an example of public participation in cleanliness. Now, we must turn water conservation into a mass movement to ensure water security for future generations,” Bhargava said, appealing to residents to use water judiciously.