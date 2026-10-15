Spear Corps Commander Visits Assam Rifles In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 15 (IANS) Lt Gen Girish Kalia, general officer commanding (GOC), Spear Corps, visited a forward post of the Assam Rifles in Manipur on Thursday and reviewed the prevailing security situation in the area.

He was briefed by local commanders on the operational preparedness of the troops manning the porous India-Myanmar border. India shares a 1,643 km long border with Myanmar. Of this, 398 km are in Manipur. Fencing of the border has started, and nearly 55 km has been completed in Manipur.

The government plans to complete the fencing by 2028. However, there are challenges that authorities are facing during the fencing work. Terrain is an issue. Several stretches along the border are hilly and forested. There is also resistance from militant outfits that use the border to move between the two countries.

An Assam Rifles patrol was recently ambushed at a spot where fencing work is underway in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A soldier lost his life in the attack. There have been attacks on the Assam Rifles in Manipur as well. In July this year, two soldiers were killed after a convoy was struck by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Ukhrul district. This happened close to the India-Myanmar border as well.

The GOC's visit comes at a time when the valley-based Meiteis are continuing to demand the ouster of the Assam Rifles from the state, accusing the force of favouritism towards the hill-based Kuki-Zo community. They have also claimed that the Assam Rifles failed to manage the ethnic conflict effectively. Even the Nagas in the state have raised their voices against the Assam Rifles in recent times after clashes broke out with the Kukis.

On October 15, 2026, even when Lt Gen Kalia was visiting Manipur, Leishiyo Keishing, the Naga People's Front MLA from Phungyar, accused the 11 Assam Rifles of dereliction of duty.

He, along with a team, was returning to Imphal after a tour of border areas when residents of Chassad allegedly blocked public movement, leaving nearly 20 vehicles, including his convoy, stranded for nearly two hours.

This happened at the Kamjong market, where residents blocked roads at two locations using stones and other large objects. The blockade was lifted after the intervention of Kamjong Police, Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel.

A Casspir armoured vehicle was deployed to clear the obstructions. After crossing Chassad, Keishing alleged that Assam Rifles personnel had failed to intervene despite their responsibility to protect border residents and maintain security.

He also accused the force of focusing on business activities instead of its assigned duties. Over the last few days, the Assam Rifles has made attempts to reach out to both Naga and Kuki community leaders to ease tensions between the two communities.