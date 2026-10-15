Gujarat Girl Selected Among 20 Students Nationwide For Satellite Technology Mission

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) A Class 11 student from Gujarat's Mahisagar district has been selected among 20 students from across India for 'Mission ShaktiSAT', a space science initiative that has provided her with practical training in satellite coding, design and assembly.

Vipa Bariya, who hails from Padhara village in Kadana taluka, is the only female student selected from Gujarat for the mission.

She studies in the Science stream at Eklavya Model Residential School in Vejalpur, near Godhra, and aspires to become a pilot or an astronaut.

Organised by Space Kidz India, Mission ShaktiSAT brought together around 12,000 female students from 108 countries.

As part of the programme, Vipa attended a 10-day international workshop at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, from August 22 to 31, where she received hands-on training in satellite coding, design and assembly alongside participants from other countries.

She was also presented with a special award and trophy at the event.“I have been interested in space science and satellite technology since childhood. Being selected for Mission ShaktiSAT and getting the opportunity to visit ISRO feels like a dream come true,” Vipa said.

During the first phase of the competition, she completed all 21 modules, comprising 550 lessons, within the stipulated time with guidance from her schoolteachers.

Vipa is scheduled to participate in a space technology event organised by Viasat in New Delhi from October 26 to 28. She may also get an opportunity to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation's space centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh after the satellite launch date is finalised.

According to Vipa, the mission involves two satellites, one intended to land on the Moon's surface and the other to orbit the Moon. Her interest in space science has been encouraged by her father, Gulabbhai Bariya, who teaches Mathematics and Environmental Studies to students of Classes 3 to 5 at a primary school.

Her schoolteacher and mentor, Deepika Sharma, has also guided her in developing her skills and pursuing her ambitions. Vipa's selection comes as residential schools for tribal students seek to expand access to science and technology education and opportunities in specialised fields.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools provide education to students from tribal communities, including those in remote areas.

The Gujarat government said the initiative was part of efforts to improve educational opportunities for tribal children in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047".

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, the state's Tribal Development Department is implementing schemes aimed at improving the quality of education and access to modern learning facilities.

For Vipa, the programme has offered an opportunity to pursue her longstanding interest in space technology beyond the classroom, with further participation in space-related activities expected in the coming weeks.