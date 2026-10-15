PM Modi's Cultural Democracy Enhanced India's Global Influence: Basavaraj Bommai

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi, Oct 15 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said India's influence on the global stage was steadily increasing due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalism, the principle of“Nation First” and governance based on cultural democracy.

He was campaigning for BJP candidate S.V. Sankanur, contesting from the West Graduates' Constituency, at Navaneekethan Co-operative Housing Society in Ashok Nagar, Hubballi.

Bommai said social media platforms were playing a significant role in shaping public opinion in the present technology-driven era. However, he alleged that the agenda behind several such activities was to oppose Prime Minister Modi.

Describing PM Modi as a true nationalist, Bommai said the Prime Minister was working with a deep commitment to the country and a vision of building a strong and prosperous India under the principle of“Nation First”.

He alleged that some forces, unable to tolerate India's growing global influence, were attempting to create opposition and anarchy within the country through various means.

Referring to recent developments in France and Spain, Bommai said societies focused primarily on technology and commercial activities could overcome disorder and move forward more easily. India, however, was different because of its deeply rooted cultural traditions.

“We are a people who lead our lives based on our own culture. We must continue to live in accordance with our cultural values,” he said.

Bommai asserted that Narendra Modi's leadership had enabled India to emerge as a country capable of offering solutions to various challenges, both domestically and internationally.

He also cautioned that, in the present technology-driven era, attempts were being made to manipulate knowledge and misuse technology as a means of exercising global influence. In earlier times, people could rule the world without owning land, but today, some were attempting to control the world by gaining control over knowledge and distorting technological capabilities, he said.

Targeting the Congress government in Karnataka, Bommai alleged that technological campaigns and social media attacks were directed against Prime Minister Modi and aimed at influencing elections.

He said the state needed to take steps to put an end to such activities and alleged that development had slowed considerably under the present government.

“The state's debt has increased, the treasury is empty, and corruption scandals are continuing to emerge,” he alleged.

Bommai further accused the state government of failing to address the concerns of teachers and provide adequate facilities to private-sector employees and government staff.

He said the BJP-backed candidates winning all four seats in the upcoming elections would send a strong message to the government, which he accused of not working in the interests of the people.

Bommai expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in Karnataka in 2028 with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that government employees were facing considerable pressure from the state government and urged them to remain courageous and make decisions according to their conscience.

“Government employees have served honestly for 35 years. They must take the right decisions in accordance with their conscience,” he said, urging them to encourage their colleagues to remain firm.

Praising BJP candidate S.V. Sankanur, Bommai said he had performed well during his two terms and had organised job fairs to facilitate employment opportunities. He said Sankanur had been instrumental in efforts to employ around 2,300 people annually.

MLA Mahesh Tenginkai, MLC C.T. Ravi, former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath and party leaders Veeranna Savadi, Santosh Chavan, Beerappa Kandekar, Eshwaragouda Patil, M.Y. Nargund, Raju Kale and Preetam Arakeri, among others, were present.