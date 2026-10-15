Pakistani Student's Suicide Proof Of System That Allows Exploitation Of Educational Ambitions

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Oct 15 (IANS) The death of a young student of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) - reportedly by committing suicide after she discovered that the admission and scholarship she believed she had secured were fake - is an indictment of a system that allows unscrupulous individuals to exploit the educational ambitions of young Pakistanis with seemingly little fear of being caught or punished, a report has detailed.

The young Pakistani woman who earned a gold medal and dreamed of studying at Harvard University died as her goal of studying at Harvard University was allegedly exploited by people who promised her that she will get admission and a scholarship in exchange for money. She paid Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 9.3 million through a scheme involving fake university documents, according to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a report in leading Pakistani daily 'The Friday Times' mentioned.

"Laiba Aijaz, a student of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), reportedly died by suicide after discovering that the admission and scholarship she believed she had secured were fake. It is a heartbreaking tragedy. But it is also an indictment of a system that allows unscrupulous individuals to exploit the educational ambitions of young Pakistanis with seemingly little fear of being caught or punished. And unless something changes, Laiba will not be the last student whose dreams are shattered by this flourishing industry of deception," Karachi-based journalist Omar Quraishi wrote in The Friday Times.

Education consultants and visa consultants in Pakistan promise students that they will get admission in prestigious universities abroad, scholarships, student visas and guaranteed immigration. Some of these consultants provide legitimate services but the industry also includes individuals who prey on desperation, ambition and ignorance of foreign admissions procedures. According to the report, the lack of effective oversight in Pakistan implies that anyone can present themselves as an educational consultant, advertise their services on social media and start collecting money from unsuspecting students and their families.

The FIR registered by the FIA on October 10 stated that two people - Muhammad Nauman and Fatima Sarwar, also identified as Aiza, allegedly obtained PKR 9.3 million from Laiba Aijaz after they promised her that they would arrange a US visa and university scholarship for her.

According to the FIR, PKR 2.9 million were transferred through the bank account while the remaining payment was made in cash. Investigators allege that these individuals had provided Laiba Aijaz fake scholarship letters, fee payment receipts and university admission offers. The FIR also mentioned the subsequent death of Laiba Aijaz. However, the FIA has not mentioned the cause of her death.