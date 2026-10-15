'I Will Miss India': Romanian Tourist Gets Teary-Eyed During Garba Video Goes Viral

October in India is all about festivals. The whole country is soaking in the Navratri vibe right now. Garba dance holds a massive spot in many states during this time. Now, a video of a Romanian tourist getting teary-eyed while watching a live Garba performance is going viral. Maria Alexandra shared this beautiful experience on social media. The young woman says she has never seen anything like this in her life and feels super lucky to be in India during the festive season.

'I have never seen anything like this in my life!' Maria wrote. She shared her joy in watching people of all age groups coming together to perform Garba for Navratri. She noted that these nine nights are dedicated to Goddess Durga. She pointed out that this dance is not just a random celebration, but a pure form of worship. Every single person honors the Goddess through their dance steps. She added that devotion and dance are not two different things here; the dance itself is the devotion.

'I stood watching this dance for a long time. Please don't judge me, but at one point, my eyes just welled up. It might be my endless respect for Indian culture, the feeling that it is finally time to say goodbye to India, or just tears of joy seeing the happiness of others,' she explained. She wrapped up by saying she will definitely miss all these beautiful moments once she heads back home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maria Alexandra (@b)

Internet users in India are totally loving the way Maria embraced the local culture and her deep thoughts about it. The comment section is flooded with praise. One user wrote, 'It feels so good to see that you are not just enjoying the vibe, but actually absorbing its true meaning.' Another person commented, 'You explained Indian culture so beautifully. Thank you for the time you spent in India and the genuine effort you took to understand our roots.'