De Leede To Captain Netherlands In World Cup League 2 Games Against Oman, UAE

MENAFN - IANS) Amstelveen, Oct 15 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Bas de Leede will captain the Netherlands as they take on Oman and the UAE in the next round of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dubai later this month, the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) announced on Thursday.

The 15-member squad will play four matches on the tour, which will also be the first assignment under new head coach Ashley Noffke. The 50-over League 2 is part of the qualification pathway for the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21.

The top four sides in the standings will advance to the Global Qualifier, to be played in early 2027. The Netherlands, however, have already secured their place in that qualifying event. The USA have already sealed the League 2 title and sit at the top of the table with 49 points from 36 matches, followed by Scotland on 45 points from as many games.

The Netherlands are third with 38 points from 32 matches, while Oman are fourth with 33 points from 30 games. Namibia, fifth, are level with Oman on points but have played 36 matches. The UAE are eighth with 19 points from 32 matches.

Noffke said the tour would be used to settle the side's approach and look at fresh faces. "We are looking forward to the tournament in the UAE, where we will be focusing on our style of play, our combinations, and creating a great team dynamic that can continue to grow upon the solid platform that already exists.

"It will be a great tour to look at some of our young and up-and-coming talent, and give them an opportunity to showcase their skill at an international level," he said in a statement.

The Netherlands will first take on the UAE on October 25 before facing Oman on October 27. They will meet the UAE again on October 31 and wrap up the tour with a game against Oman on November 2. The hosts and Oman will also play each other on October 29 and November 4.

Squad: Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Bas de Leede (captain), Daniel Doram, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards (wicketkeeper), Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Timm van der Gugten, and Paul van Meekeren