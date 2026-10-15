76% Of Daily AI Users Whose AI Has Challenged Them Say It Has Made Their Thinking Sharper, Vesela Survey Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New report finds how AI engages with users is associated with how they view their own thinking

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI becomes part of everyday life, people are increasingly turning to it for more than quick answers. They are using it to work through personal decisions, relationships and questions they once handled on their own. New research from Vesela, a human-aligned AI model developed by Gray Sky AI, examines what daily AI use may be changing in the people who rely on it and whether the way AI engages with users matters as much as what it can do.

The Vesela 2026 AI and Human Capability Report, conducted in September 2026 via the third-party platform Pollfish, surveyed 800 U.S. adults who use an AI chatbot or assistant for personal, nonprofessional reasons at least once a day. The report examines what daily AI users believe AI has done to their thinking, which tasks and decisions they have handed over and how they use AI in their personal relationships.

Key findings include:



Being challenged by AI is linked to sharper thinking. Among users whose AI has asked a question that led them to reconsider something, 76% say their thinking has gotten sharper since they started using AI, compared with 48% whose AI has not.

AI is now part of personal decision-making. 70% involve AI in decisions like a job offer, a move or a problem with someone close to them.

Handing more tasks to AI is tied to skipped learning. 58% of people who have handed AI six or more everyday tasks have skipped learning something because AI could do it, compared with 22% of the lightest users.

AI is moving into personal relationships. 73% have used it for something involving another person in their life.

Users notice when AI just goes along with them. 53% say that when AI was no help with something personal, it went along with them instead of engaging them.

Most users want help thinking, not a decision made for them. 63% want AI to help them work through a decision without telling them what to do. People want teens to work for the answer. Only 19% would want a teenager in their life using an AI that gives quick answers.



“The risk is that if something solves your problems for long enough, your ability to perform this task atrophies like an unused muscle,” said Chase Chick, founder and CEO of Gray Sky AI.“There is no replacement for repetition. No shortcut to agency. My hope for humanity is that people come away from conversations with human-aligned AI trusting their own thinking more, not less.”

The findings suggest that the impact of AI may depend not only on how often people use it, but on how it engages them. For people already bringing AI into decisions, relationships and everyday tasks, the question is increasingly whether the technology does the thinking for them or helps them do more of their own.

Visit the Vesela 2026 AI and Human Capability Report for the complete survey results and additional insights.

About Vesela

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Idea Grove on behalf of Vesela

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Vesela is a conversational AI model developed by Gray Sky AI to help people think more clearly, work through decisions and strengthen their own judgment. Built on a proprietary dataset drawing from philosophical dialogue and modern psychology, Vesela uses questions, pacing and restraint to help users explore problems and arrive at their own conclusions rather than rushing to provide an answer. Designed for everyday conversations, self-reflection and personal growth, Vesela helps people build confidence in their own thinking. Learn more at