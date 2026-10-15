Baker Hughes And Venture Global Expand Strategic Long-Term Power Generation Partnership



Power Frame Agreement establishes a framework for turbines, associated equipment and services for up to 16 power islands, supporting Venture Global's continued LNG expansion and related industrial operations, as well as potential future LNG-adjacent data centers Builds on Baker Hughes proven LNG power island solution for Venture Global facilities, providing a repeatable model for future developments with scheduled deliveries through 2034



HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday a new Power Frame Agreement with Venture Global and GE Vernova to support the development of behind-the-meter power generation in the United States. The framework is designed to support Venture Global's continued LNG production and liquefaction, as well as potential future LNG-adjacent data center development projects.

The agreement establishes the framework for the supply of gas turbines, steam turbines and associated equipment and services for up to 16 new power island units. In addition, Baker Hughes will provide the controls and electrical integration technology required to operate each island, including the E-house and electrical control systems.

The framework builds on the LNG power island architecture previously deployed by Baker Hughes for Venture Global facilities, providing a repeatable model for behind-the-meter power generation designed to serve LNG production and related industrial operations at scale, with potential support of adjacent applications. Deliveries contemplated under the agreement are scheduled from 2028 through 2034.

“With our partners at Venture Global, Baker Hughes is helping to bridge the gap between energy capabilities and industrial aspirations,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.“Behind-the-meter power generation has emerged as a critical component to LNG operations as well as advancing the AI economy, and this framework will replicate what we have already built with Venture Global to develop more power – quickly, safely and at scale.”

Venture Global currently expects to place the first power island purchase order by the end of 2026, with additional orders anticipated beginning in 2027.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

...

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill

+1 346-297-2561

...

