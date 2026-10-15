Progyny To Present New Menopause Research At The Menopause Society 2026 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, announced today that it will present new research evaluating real-world outcomes from its Menopause and Midlife program and exhibit at The Menopause Society 2026 Annual Meeting in San Diego, October 20 – 24, 2026.

As a leading provider of employer-sponsored menopause care around the globe, Progyny is committed to expanding access to high quality, evidence-based care and demonstrating its impact on women's health outcomes. The research,“Scaling Access to Menopause Care: Real-World Symptom Improvement in an Employer-Sponsored Program,” will be presented by Gloria Richard-Davis, MD, MBA, Regional Dean at Morehouse School of Medicine, member of Progyny's Medical Advisory Board, and former Secretary and two-term member of The Menopause Society's Board of Trustees. The study was conducted in partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine and evaluated access, engagement, and changes in menopause symptoms among women participating in Progyny's employer-sponsored Menopause and Midlife program.

“Menopause is a significant health transition, yet too many women still struggle to find clinicians with the expertise to provide individualized, evidence-based care,” said Janet Choi, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Progyny.“This research demonstrates the potential to translate menopause expertise into a model that can reach more women and meaningfully improve their symptoms. That's an important step toward making high-quality menopause care a more accessible part of women's healthcare.”

Progyny's participation in The Menopause Society Annual Meeting reflects the company's continued expansion of its clinical research and solutions across the entire women's health spectrum. Building on more than a decade of experience in fertility and family building, Progyny now supports members across the reproductive health continuum, including preconception, fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause and midlife.

Dr. Richard-Davis will present the research during Concurrent Session #2 on Thursday, October 22, from 5:15–5:30 PM PT. The Progyny team will be at Booth #211 if there is interest to learn more about its Menopause and Midlife program and broader women's health offerings.

To learn more about Progyny's Menopause and Midlife offering, please visit Progyny.com/menopausesupport

About Progyny

Progyny is a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, trusted by leading employers, health plans, and benefit purchasers worldwide. Through its comprehensive and personalized approach, Progyny supports members across fertility and family building, pregnancy and postpartum, menopause and midlife, and parent and child well-being journeys. Progyny combines differentiated clinical care, integrated pharmacy support through Progyny Rx®, and personalized guidance from Progyny Care Advocates® to deliver improved member experiences and better health outcomes. For more information, visit .

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