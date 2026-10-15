HNI Corporation Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUSCATINE, Iowa, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 results on:

Tuesday, November 3, 2026

11:00 a.m. Eastern

10:00 a.m. Central

9:00 a.m. Mountain

8:00 a.m. Pacific

A live webcast of the call will be available at: [edge.media-server.com

Following the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available on the Corporation's website:

HNI Corporation plans to release its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, before the market opens. Results will be posted on the Corporation's website at .

If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation's Investor Relations Department at ....

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) has been improving where people live, work, and gather for more than 75 years. HNI is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is the thought leader in commercial furnishings and the preeminent global designer, innovator, and provider of workplace solutions going to market under unique brands serving multiple channels and customers from the largest multinational companies to small local businesses. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at .

For Information, Contact:

VP Berger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (563) 272-7927

Matthew S. McCall, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development (563) 275-8898