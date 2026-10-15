Nano Interactive Puts Intent Intelligence Inside The Auction With Containerized RTB, Live On Index Exchange's Index Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nano's real-time intent signal meets Index Cloud's container execution at the same moment - with activations seeing 30%+ performance improvement

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Interactive, the signal intelligence platform, today shared initial performance evidence from the deployment of its containerized RTB solution on Index Exchange's Index Cloud. Nano is one of the first to run decisioning logic natively inside the auction infrastructure of a major exchange, pulling a decade of experience in multi-signal intelligence directly into the bid-stream.

For advertisers, agency trading desks, and SSPs, the integration enables real-time audience matching closer to the origin of the impression. This brings the clarity of Nano's intent-based audience reach together with the sophistication of in-bid-stream media buying, resulting in more intelligent media investment for advertisers and increased campaign performance.

The problem with downstream enrichment

With traditional data enrichment, audience or contextual signals are added to a bid request after it has left the publisher. That signal has to travel from the enrichment layer to the decisioning layer before it can be used, and that trip adds latency. Nano's containerized model removes the trip entirely, with the signal being applied closer to the origin of the impression, inside the same auction, with no travel time.

Index Cloud's architecture is designed to reduce latency by processing at the edge of the impression, enabling applications or solutions to enact a decision within the initial 5ms before an impression becomes visible in the bid-stream. For Nano, this is the natural home for intent intelligence, and for agencies and SSP partners, it is the difference between real-time intent meeting a real-time auction, versus a signal that has aged by the time it is used.

As Carl White, Chief Executive Officer at Nano Interactive, explains:“Intent has a half-life measured in milliseconds. The further a signal travels from the moment it is generated, the less effective it becomes. Index Cloud lets us close that distance entirely by applying our decade of intelligence to live campaigns. We're not appending data to a bid request after the fact - we're live inside the auction, at the source of the signal, in the moment it matters.”

White continues:“The containerized model is more cost-effective, faster, and it sees the full bid-stream. The challenge is making an intent engine work inside an external box with a fixed compute and no direct network. We fit almost a hundred million classified webpages, millions of CTV titles, and a KPI-optimized ML model into one container that makes decisions in less than 5 milliseconds. That's an enormous amount of signal packed into a very small space. What excites us most is using more signals closer to where they originate - on the supply side - for decisioning and, most importantly, applying Nano's proprietary ML models to improve outcomes. Until now, that kind of optimization has always lived in the DSP.”

"Nano's containerized intent signal shows what's possible when signal and decisioning sit in the same place at the same time," said Paul Zovighian, VP of Marketplaces at Index Exchange.“Index Cloud is built to bring more of that kind of intelligence into the auction, closer to the impression, without changing how our partners transact today. Partners like Nano get a faster, more direct path to the decisions they're already making."

The benefits for agency partners and buyers



Performance uplifts from live intent. Early testing has shown over 30% improvement in click-through rate in campaigns using Nano's containerized intent signal, compared to control groups using conventional enrichment strategies. Capturing intent at the point of transaction rather than downstream gives buyers a higher-fidelity signal to act on.

Increased relevancy. The increased volume of richer, multi-signals offered inside Index's own infrastructure moves decision-making to the sell-side and into the hands of the creator of the audience. This increases the relevancy of audience reach, leading to improved performance for the same budget.

No change to existing trading workflows. Nano's solution operates within the auction, so agencies transact through Index Exchange exactly as they do today. It also follows the new IAB Tech Lab Agentic Real-Time Framework, of which Index Exchange is a founding contributor, providing one standard API, built once, that works across any compliant exchange. Custom signal intelligence via NanoQ (Agentic Media Planner). Through NanoQ, trading desks can define, build, and activate custom intent-based audiences directly through Index. With that custom signal now running at the edge of the impression, agencies get the precision of a purpose-built audience with the performance of real-time execution.



Nano's container is live today on Index Cloud. More performance data from agency testing will be published in the coming months, as adoption scales across markets.

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About Nano Interactive

Nano Interactive is a signal intelligence platform that helps brands and agencies reach audiences based on real-time signals of intent, without relying on identifiers or third-party cookies. Operating across the globe, Nano partners with advertisers, SSPs, and agencies to bring privacy-neutral intent intelligence closer to the moment it matters most: the point of transaction. Visit nanointeractive.com.