Versus Trade Wins Best ECN/STP Broker APAC 2026, Marking Third UF Awards Recognition

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The international CFD broker adds an execution-focused industry distinction to its previous awards for trading spreads and business growth.

Versus Trade has been named Best ECN/STP Broker APAC 2026 at the UF AWARDS, held on October 8 during iFX EXPO Asia at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The award marks the company's third UF AWARDS recognition in two years, following Best Forex Spreads APAC 2025 and Fastest Growing Broker Global 2026.

Established in 2024, Versus Trade has expanded its international presence while developing its trading offering and infrastructure. Its latest award adds recognition in a category focused on ECN/STP brokerage services, where order routing and execution arrangements are central considerations.

The UF AWARDS recognise companies across the online trading and fintech industries, with winners selected through an open voting process involving traders, partners and other market participants.







From Trading Conditions to Execution

Versus Trade's three awards reflect different stages of its development. The first recognised its trading spreads, the second its business growth, and the latest its ECN/STP offering.

The distinction comes as execution quality, pricing transparency and trading infrastructure remain important considerations for traders evaluating brokerage services.

"Growth is an important milestone for any young brokerage, but building a sustainable business requires more than expanding into new markets. Our focus is on developing the trading infrastructure and services that support the everyday experience of our clients," said Vitalii Bulynin, CEO and Co-Founder of Versus Trade.

Versus Trade provides access to more than 200 CFD instruments through MetaTrader 5, covering forex, stocks, indices, metals, energies and cryptocurrencies. Its offering also includes Versus Pairs, a proprietary product category designed around the relative performance of two assets.

The latest recognition comes as the company continues developing its product offering and international operations, with Asia-Pacific among its key markets.

About Versus Trade

Versus Trade is an international CFD broker established in 2024. The company provides access to a range of financial markets through the MetaTrader 5 trading platform, offering multiple account types and trading instruments, including its proprietary Versus Pairs.

Contact

PR & Brand Director

Darya Ivanova

Versus Trade

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