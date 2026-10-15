Nanox Selected As One Of TIME's Best Inventions Of 2026 For Its Nanox.ARC X

Nanox.ARC X recognized among the“world's most groundbreaking innovations” and for its approach to making advanced medical imaging more accessible

Marks Nanox's second appearance on TIME's Best Inventions list, and its first inclusion on the main list

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanox Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) ("Nanox"), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced that the Nanox.ARC X has been selected as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026.

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TIME's annual Best Inventions list recognizes“the products, software, and services shaping our world-from breakthroughs in science and technology to innovations making the world better, smarter, and more fun.”

Nanox.ARC X is an FDA-cleared digital tomosynthesis system that captures X-ray images from multiple angles at once and delivers up to 200 coronal images per scan. It produces a 3D view of the body at up to 80% less radiation than CT for equivalent body parts and uses a standard 110V power outlet in a standard X-ray room.

The Nanox.ARC X builds on Nanox's proprietary digital Nanox.SOURCE X-ray technology and advanced tomosynthesis capabilities, combining them in a fully integrated, single-unit system with a significantly reduced physical footprint compared to a CT system. Plug-and-play installation, a simplified operator workflow, and remote upgrade capability allow the system to be deployed and maintained across a range of settings, including small and medium imaging centers, outpatient clinics, and hospitals.

“It is an honor to be recognized once again on TIME's Best Inventions list,” said Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman of Nanox.“This recognition is a meaningful acknowledgment of the innovation behind our technology and the vision that continues to guide us: making advanced medical imaging more accessible to healthcare providers and patients around the world. We believe it reflects the progress we have made in translating that vision into reality and reinforces our commitment to advancing a more accessible future for medical imaging.”

Nanox.AI's FDA-cleared AI solutions received a“Special Mentions” recognition in TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 list.

Nanox.ARC X is the latest generation of the Nanox.ARC system. Nanox has announced Nanox.ARC distribution agreements across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

Nanox will showcase Nanox.ARC X at the RSNA 2026 Annual Meeting in Chicago, booth 1759.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox's vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“can,”“might,”“believe,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“should,”“could,”“expect,”“predict,”“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox's ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox's history of recurring losses and negative cash flows from operating activities, significant future commitments and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of Nanox's liquidity to pursue its complete business objectives, and substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; (iv) Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (v) Nanox's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (vi) Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vii) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (viii) Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (ix) Nanox's ability to conduct business globally; (x) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (xi) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xii) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xiii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox's actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled“Risk Factors” in Nanox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

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