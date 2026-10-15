Digitalist Group Plc Decreases Its Earlier Guidance Regarding EBITDA Development
Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding EBITDA development
The new guidance is: In 2026, turnover and EBITDA are expected to decrease in comparison with 2025.
The previous guidance of the company was: In 2026, it is expected that turnover will decrease in comparison with 2025. EBITDA is expected to improve in comparison with 2025 but remain negative.
The development of the EBITDA during the third quarter has not been sufficient, and the EBITDA forecasts for the remainder of the year appear challenging. In addition, we expect one-off costs to increase in connection with the negotiations, announced on 13 October 2026, for a potential share exchange and other related arrangements. We therefore give the guidance that, in addition to turnover, EBITDA will decrease compared with the previous financial year.
The company will comment on the financial development next in connection with the Digitalist Group Plc's business review of 1 July – 30 September 2026, which will be published on 30 October 2026.
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For more information, please contact:
Digitalist Group Plc
Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 ...
Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080,...
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Main media
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