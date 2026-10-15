Linyi Int'l Product Selection Center: One-Stop Sourcing Platform For Overseas Buyers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Linyi Trade City

LINYI, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Linyi International Product Selection Center officially opened recently, bringing together local manufacturers to offer overseas buyers a one-stop sourcing platform.

Linyi Trade City offers more than 6 million product varieties across 27 major categories. The center is a landmark project in the city's drive to internationalize its trade, helping transform it from a domestic distribution hub into an international trade hub and advance its goal of becoming a globally recognized commodity distribution and logistics hub.

Linyi's 136 specialized markets were previously scattered across the city, forcing foreign buyers to travel between locations and making sourcing inefficient. The center has introduced a model linking each store with more than a dozen source manufacturers. By gathering nearly 6,000 local manufacturers and establishing a standardized database of supply chain resources, it enables overseas buyers to complete multi-category sourcing in just half a day. Sourcing agent Wang Jingjing said she can now connect buyers with 20 suppliers in a day, compared with visits to just two factories previously.

Overseas buyers who visited the center praised its wide product selection and competitive prices, and expressed plans to source goods for their home countries and neighboring markets. The center focuses on key export categories, including building materials, machinery, hardware and personal protective equipment, tailoring its offerings to overseas demand.

Beyond physical showrooms, the center is building a fully integrated international trade ecosystem. Supported by adjacent facilities such as the International Logistics Park and the Cross-Border E-Commerce Park, it integrates resources for market procurement, cross-border e-commerce, international logistics, customs declaration and clearance. These services help local businesses reach overseas buyers and expand international sales channels, lowering the barriers for small and medium-sized manufacturers to enter global markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558