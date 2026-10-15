The Next Billion-Dollar Defense Technology Opportunity: AI-Powered Explosive Threat Detection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing demand for smarter security systems is driving investment in AI-enabled surveillance, robotic inspection and technologies designed to help identify dangerous threats before they escalate

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence is changing how military forces, security agencies and critical infrastructure operators detect and respond to targeted explosive threats. From roadside bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to suspicious packages, vehicle-borne threats and explosive hazards in conflict zones, AI-powered systems can help process intelligence, identify warning signs and give personnel a clearer picture of potential danger. Instead of relying entirely on manual inspections and fragmented information, security teams can use AI to analyze sensor data, drone imagery, surveillance feeds and threat reports much faster. The stakes are enormous. Every second matters when lives are on the line, and technologies that help identify threats earlier, reduce unnecessary exposure and support faster decisions are becoming increasingly important to modern defense operations. Leading AI/Defense/Tech companies active this week include: Intellistake Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: ISTKF) (CSE: ISTK), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), RTX (NYSE: RTX).

The investment opportunity extends well beyond traditional bomb detection. Governments are investing in force protection, autonomous surveillance, counter-drone systems, robotic inspection platforms and advanced threat-detection technologies as military conflicts and security risks drive demand for more capable protection systems. While AI-enabled explosive-threat operations represent a specialized segment rather than one universally measured market, they draw on several much larger industries. The global military artificial intelligence market, defense robotics, counter-IED technology and explosive detection systems all contribute to the opportunity. Depending on the market definition, forecasts for these adjacent sectors point to multibillion-dollar markets over the coming decade. For investors, the potential lies in companies that can turn AI research into deployable systems, secure defense contracts and deliver technology that helps personnel identify and manage dangerous situations with less risk.

Market Size and Growth Projections:



Military AI Market: Projected to grow from approximately $11.7 billion in 2026 to $19.3 billion by 2030, representing a 13% compound annual growth rate. Explosive Detection Technology Market: Forecast to expand from $7.76 billion in 2025 to $10.34 billion by 2030, driven by demand for more advanced security and detection systems.



Intellistake's Acquisition Target NanoAi Proves Explosive Threat Detection in Under One Second at a 10ft Standoff Distance - First result from the laboratory testing program announced October 8, 2026: NanoAi's standoff detection platform registers Targeted Explosive Threat 001 at standoff in 0.80 seconds, without physical contact, in laboratory testing at NanoAi's Dallas-Richardson Op Center; the test was recorded on video and is released with this news release - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today announced that its acquisition target NanoAi Technologies ("NanoAi") has detected Targeted Explosive Threat 001 at standoff and without physical contact in laboratory testing at its Dallas-Richardson Op Center.

The sensor registered the threat in 0.80 seconds. The test was recorded on video and is released with this news release. NanoAi is a nanotechnology and artificial intelligence company that has developed a proprietary standoff detection platform for defense, with further applications in law enforcement, border security and critical infrastructure.

Watch the test on YouTube:

The Test: 30 Seconds of Clean Air, Then 0.80 Seconds to Detection - In the test, the sensor read the surrounding air for 30 seconds to establish a clean-air baseline. Targeted Explosive Threat 001 was then placed at a 10ft standoff distance from the sensor. The sensor registered the threat 0.80 seconds later. No person or equipment touched the target during the test. The full sequence is shown in the video released with this news release.

Craig Micklich, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NanoAi Technologies, commented: "When testing began, I said we were taking the platform to the first targeted explosive to validate the accuracy of our hardware and software. This test shows the sensor reading the air, registering the threat and alerting the operator in under a second, at standoff. We recorded it so people can see it for themselves."

The result was obtained in a controlled laboratory setting against a single targeted explosive, the objective the Company set when testing began. Explosives are the threat category NanoAi is addressing first. NanoAi had previously demonstrated standoff detection in bench-level testing; Targeted Explosive Threat 001 is the first targeted explosive the platform has been tested against, and this is the first result reported from the testing program.

Since the acquisition was announced on August 4, 2026, NanoAi has established a dedicated operations center in the Dallas-Richardson area of Texas, assembled the leadership team behind its platform, commenced laboratory testing against Targeted Explosive Threat 001, and taken physical possession of Gentex Corporation's Ops-Core RAILINK system for hands-on development work.

Detecting What No Human Sense Can Perceive: NanoAi's Standoff Detection Platform - In many field settings, the only way to confirm a threat has been to approach it. Widely used field screening methods, including swab-based screening and ion mobility spectrometry, require physical contact or close proximity to the object being tested. NanoAi's platform is designed to perform standoff detection, removing the requirement for an operator to approach a suspected threat. Today's result demonstrates that capability against the first targeted explosive.

NanoAi has developed a proprietary sensor designed to identify specific threat signatures in the air without physical contact with the source. NanoAi describes this as olfaction at nanoscale: identifying threats that cannot be seen, in real time, without physical contact. The sensor is designed for wearable, helmet-mounted, drone, robotic, vehicle and fixed deployments, and the platform is designed to address multiple threat types. In future development, each sensor is roadmapped to include geolocation, with readings triangulated across a network and results delivered in real time to operators in the field and to the task force.

Defense is NanoAi's primary vertical. The platform is designed for battlefield protection, with sensors that can be embedded in operator gear or attached to quick-deployment drones, and for border and installation security.

Inside the Gentex Ops-Core® RAILINK® Ecosystem - NanoAi holds a license agreement with Gentex Corporation as a licensed development collaborator for the Ops-Core RAILINK headborne platform, announced by Gentex in June 2025. NanoAi was named as one of ten development collaborators granted licenses to build accessories on that platform, providing a defined integration path for NanoAi's sensing technology. Gentex's Ops-Core helmet systems are in service with United States and allied forces, and Gentex has supplied U.S. Special Operations Command since that command's activation in 1987.

NanoAi has taken physical possession of Gentex's full RAILINK Power and Data ARC Rail System and has commenced hands-on development work. Over the coming months, NanoAi intends to work directly alongside Gentex's engineering team to integrate its sensing technology into the RAILINK platform, advancing toward a connected, threat-detection-enabled headborne system. NanoAi's technology is in active development and has not yet been commercially deployed.

Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake, commented: "When testing began, we said we would provide updates as it progressed and on each milestone as it is reached. This is the first: Targeted Explosive Threat 001 detected at standoff in under a second, with no physical contact, on camera. In defense, the requirement to approach a suspected threat is the problem NanoAi was built to remove, and today the platform did that in the laboratory with an explosive threat." CONTINUED... Read this full press release and more news for Intellistake Technologies at:

In other recent developments and happenings in the tech/AI/defense industries include:

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies and consumer electronics, is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, October 23, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results.

The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call at the following URL to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN: . It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although they may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast here: .

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently announced plans to create 6,000 jobs across the United States including 2,000 in Texas, as the company expands advanced manufacturing capacity to accelerate production of critical munitions.

At the center of that growth is Lockheed Martin's Grand Prairie operation, where the company is investing $300 million and expanding its manufacturing footprint to more than 735,000 square feet. The expansion includes 100,000 square feet of new space and 85,000 square feet of office space being transformed for advanced manufacturing, creating additional capacity for automation, digital manufacturing and high-precision machining.

The company also announced today that Hadrian will bring an innovative, highly automated machining cell to the Grand Prairie facility, operated by the world-class Lockheed Martin production workforce. Expected to be operational in early 2027, the 24-machine cell will bring commercial-style manufacturing technology directly into Lockheed Martin's production environment and add dedicated capacity for critical defense components.

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced recently that it was awarded the Enterprise Network Operations and Cybersecurity Support (ENOCS) contract to deliver comprehensive enterprise IT and cybersecurity services for the Army National Guard and other federal government partners. The new $1.3 billion contract, awarded by the General Services Administration (GSA) Assisted Acquisition Services, has a one-year base period and six one-year option periods.

Through this contract, GDIT will support the Guard and other federal government partners to upgrade and build new enterprise IT environments that support mission needs. GDIT will provide integrated IT services, including standing up new operations centers, workforce support, technology provisioning and on‐site services. The company will also operate, modernize, integrate and defend the Guard's classified and unclassified networks, further strengthening its cyber posture. In addition, GDIT will apply advanced artificial intelligence, data analytics and communication capabilities to enhance mission execution. Together, these capabilities will create a more agile and resilient enterprise environment – streamlining operations, enabling faster access to IT services, improving security and elevating service quality for the Guard and its partners.

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has secured a five-year contract, with two additional option years, valued up to $6.3 billion for the production and sustainment of Standard Missile-3 Block IB (SM‐3 IB) interceptors.

The contract, which is part of the recent landmark agreements between Raytheon and the Department of War, supports urgent replenishment of missile defense inventory that has been successfully used in combat and remains central to protecting U.S. forces, allies and critical infrastructure.

"This award underscores Raytheon's commitment to increasing production of critical munitions, ensuring our customers have the defensive capabilities they need, when they need them," said Raytheon President Phil Jasper. "SM-3 Block IB has proven its relevance in combat and this contract helps ensure we can replenish inventories and keep pace with the evolving threats the U.S. Navy, MDA and their partners face around the world."

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