Program Launched To Strengthen Disaster Preparedness Across Jamaica's Public Health System

A BleachMaker helps at Catherine Hall after Hurrican Melissa.

Bethel Town Primary School uses a BleachMaker after Hurricane Melissa.

320 BleachMakers planned for hospitals, health centres and care facilities in all four of Jamaica's health regions

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WaterStep, an international nonprofit focused on safe water, sanitation and hygiene, today announced“Clean Care Jamaica: Parish Preparedness Project.” The partnership with Jamaican NGO Inspire and Serve will place 320 WaterStep BleachMakers across Jamaica, giving health facilities the ability to make their own chlorine disinfectant on site. Planning is being done in coordination with Jamaica's Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW).

The BleachMaker makes chlorine bleach from salt, water and electricity. That allows hospitals and clinics confront infection control and sanitation without relying on supply chains, which often fail during hurricanes, floods and other emergencies.

Under the proposed distribution plan, 280 units will go through the Ministry of Health & Wellness and Jamaica's four Regional Health Authorities. They will reach public hospitals, community hospitals and high-volume health centres in all 14 parishes:

.South East (SERHA): 100 units for Kingston & St. Andrew, St. Catherine and St. Thomas, including major tertiary and specialist hospitals

.Western (WRHA): 75 units for St. James, Westmoreland, Hanover and Trelawny

.Southern (SRHA): 60 units for Clarendon, Manchester and St. Elizabeth, including Chapelton Community Hospital

.North-East (NERHA): 45 units for St. Ann, St. Mary and Portland, including Alexandria Community Hospital

Inspire and Serve will use 20 additional units directly for homes and care facilities it has identified in need. The remaining 20 units will be held as an emergency and storage reserve for replacement needs and rapid deployment after a disaster.

Channeling most of the units through the public health system gives the project one clear approval pathway. It also uses the regional and parish management structures Jamaica already has, so each unit goes where it is most needed and stays accountable. Final quantities for each facility will be confirmed by MOHW and the Regional Health Authorities. They will look at each facility's need, cleaning volume, storage capacity and operator readiness.

"When a storm hits, a hospital can't wait weeks for a disinfectant shipment. It needs to protect patients that day," said Mark Hogg, Founder and CEO of WaterStep. "Clean Care Jamaica puts that power right inside the facility. Inspire and Serve knows these communities, and the Ministry knows its health system. We're honored to bring the tools and the training so Jamaica is ready before the next disaster, not after."

The Clean Care Jamaica national preparedness and deployment framework was developed by Jewel Daniels Radford, Founder & Managing Director of Inspire and Serve, who serves as project lead for the Jamaica implementation.

“Clean Care Jamaica demonstrates what is possible when local knowledge, trusted relationships and innovative solutions come together around a shared commitment to preparedness. It has been an incredible experience developing this framework with WaterStep and working alongside the Ministry of Health & Wellness. We are proud that the Jamaica model can help inform future deployments and look forward to continuing this partnership in Jamaica and beyond,” said Jewel Daniels Radford, Founder & Managing Director of Inspire and Serve.

WaterStep will provide equipment and operator training. Inspire and Serve will lead in-country coordination and support for the facilities it serves.

About WaterStep

WaterStep is an international nonprofit that saves lives with safe water and health education. Using practical, field-tested technologies such as the BleachMaker, ChlorineGen and WOWCart, WaterStep equips communities around the world to provide safe water and sanitation and to respond to disasters. Learn more at waterstep.

About Inspire and Serve

Inspire and Serve is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nongovernmental organization (NGO) creating community-led solutions that strengthen women, youth, and families across Jamaica. We serve as a convener and bridgebuilder-bringing together communities, volunteers, organizations, and trusted partners to turn compassion into meaningful action. Learn more at inspireandserve.

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Jen Carver

WaterStep

+1 5024186819

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