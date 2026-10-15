Mississippi Broker And Author Dr. Zakk Varughese Releases 'Clarity Is Not Coming,' A Book For The Chronically Undecided

Clarity Is Not Coming: Stop Overthinking. Know When You Know. Make the Decision. by Dr. Zakk Varughese, Book 1 of The Clarity to Action Series, published October 2026.

Dr. Zakk Varughese, broker and owner of HomesRX in Brandon, Mississippi, and author of Breaking Barriers: Confronting Racism in American Real Estate. Photo courtesy of HomesRX.

Book 1 of The Clarity to Action Series argues most stuck decisions are a courage gap, not an information gap, and shows readers how to tell the difference

- Dr. Zakk Varughese, author and Broker/Owner, HomesRX

BRANDON, MS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Zakk Varughese, a Mississippi real estate broker, educator and author, has released "Clarity Is Not Coming: Stop Overthinking. Know When You Know. Make the Decision.", a short, practical book for people who keep reopening decisions they have already made. Published October 9, 2026, it is Book 1 of The Clarity to Action Series and is available in paperback, hardcover and Kindle editions.

The book's premise is stated on its first page: you do not need to know everything; you need to know what matters. Varughese argues that much of what passes for careful deliberation is actually avoidance. People read one more article, ask one more person, build one more spreadsheet or wait for one more sign, and call it preparation when what they are doing is postponing.

"Sometimes thinking helps us make better decisions. Sometimes thinking becomes hiding," Varughese said. "The book is about learning which one you are doing, and what it is costing you while you wait."

At the center of the book is a distinction between an information gap and a courage gap. An information gap is real: some decisions genuinely require more data, professional guidance, preparation or time. A courage gap looks the same from the outside, but the evidence has already said what it came to say and the person simply does not want to act on it. Varughese gives readers tools to tell the two apart, including the difference between confusion, where the facts are unclear, and conflict, where the facts are clear and the problem is that they point somewhere uncomfortable.

Across 114 pages, the book works through why people reopen settled decisions, how fear disguises itself as confusion, when preparation becomes procrastination, why certainty is an impossible standard for most real choices, and how avoidance provides short-term relief while building long-term costs. Each section pairs research and real-world examples with reflection exercises and decision-making tools readers can apply to a relationship, a career move, a business idea, a difficult conversation or a purchase they have been circling for months.

"This is not a book about reckless decisions or blindly trusting your gut," Varughese said. "It is about evidence-informed courage. When the evidence is sufficient, the question changes. It is no longer 'What else do I need to know?' It is 'What am I waiting for now?'"

Varughese wrote the book from the vantage point of someone who watches people make large, irreversible decisions for a living. As a broker, he has sat with buyers and sellers who had every number in front of them and still could not sign, and with others who signed too quickly to quiet their own discomfort. As a professor and a healthcare executive, he has seen the same pattern in classrooms and boardrooms. The book's examples draw on all three settings but are written for a general reader.

"Clarity Is Not Coming" is the second book Varughese has published in 2026. His first, "Breaking Barriers: Confronting Racism in American Real Estate," became an Amazon Best Seller after its July release and is the opening volume of a planned trilogy on housing access. The new book is a deliberate change of register: shorter, personal and built around a single skill rather than a system.

"The two books are closer than they look," Varughese said. "Breaking Barriers is about the decisions institutions keep postponing. This one is about the decisions people keep postponing. In both cases the evidence usually arrived a long time ago."

The book closes with a reframing readers are likely to carry with them: clarity may not be coming in the form they hoped for, and that is not a reason to wait. They do not have to become fearless or certain. They have to learn when they know enough, and decide what they are willing to do with what they know.

"Clarity Is Not Coming" is available now on Amazon in paperback (ISBN 979-8997823801), hardcover and Kindle. More information, excerpts and the author's essays are at drzakkvarughese.

About the Author

Dr. Zakk Varughese is a real estate broker, educator and author based in Brandon, Mississippi. He is the broker and owner of HomesRX, an independent brokerage serving Central Mississippi and the Gulf Coast, and was ranked No. 1 in Mississippi and No. 9 nationally among individual agents and brokers on the National Association of Real Estate Brokers' 2026 Top 100 list. A REALTIST and member of NAREB, he serves as Chairman and President of the Gulf Coast Association of REALTISTS. He holds a Doctor of Education and an MBA, is a certified Project Management Professional and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, and teaches business and healthcare courses online as a Certified Distance Education Instructor. He is the author of "Breaking Barriers: Confronting Racism in American Real Estate" and "Clarity Is Not Coming: Stop Overthinking. Know When You Know. Make the Decision." He is available for interviews, podcasts and speaking engagements on decision-making, leadership and housing access. More at drzakkvarughese.

Dr. Zakk Varughese

HomesRX

+1 6016678414

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Mississippi Broker and Author Dr. Zakk Varughese Releases 'Clarity Is Not Coming,' a Book for the Chronically Undecided News Provided By HomesRX October 15, 2026, 13:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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