KTR Accuses Telangana CM Of Creating Power Crisis To Facilitate Foreign Coal Scam

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of deliberately creating conditions for a coal and power crisis to pave the way for a ₹3,000 crore scam through proposed foreign coal imports.

He charged that the government was weakening Singareni Collieries Company Limited while preparing to facilitate expensive imports through questionable arrangements involving Bhotra Logistics.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rama Rao demanded that all details relating to the proposed imports, including discussions, tender documents, draft agreements, pricing and the selection of Bhotra Logistics, be made public.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, alleged that the proposed arrangement could involve commissions of ₹1,500 per tonne, potentially translating into a ₹3,000 crore scam.

He demanded an independent investigation into the proposals and questioned the basis on which Bhotra Logistics was being considered for the assignment. He emphasised that the proposed imports had not yet taken place and insisted that all decisions and financial arrangements be disclosed before the process advances.

The former minister questioned the decline in Singareni's coal production from approximately 70.02 million tonnes in 2023–24 to around 58 million tonnes in 2025–26. He demanded an explanation for the failure to strengthen domestic production, develop mines and ensure adequate coal supplies despite the predictable rise in electricity demand.

He also sought a comprehensive, institution-wise account of the approximately ₹60,000 crore in outstanding dues reportedly owed to Singareni, asking the government to disclose the amounts due, payments received and pending liabilities.

Referring to Yadadri Thermal Power Station, KTR cited the reported allocation of 14 million tonnes per annum of G9-grade coal from Singareni mines and the supply agreement signed in April 2022. He questioned why domestic supply concerns were not being resolved before foreign imports were proposed.

KTR further demanded transparency in contracts for coal and ash-handling operations at Yadadri and questioned the reported outsourcing of work despite the expertise available within state power utilities. He criticised Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy for failing to protect Singareni's interests.

The BRS leader demanded an independent probe into the proposed import arrangements, a white paper on foreign coal procurement, disclosure of all Bhotra Logistics-related dealings, a detailed report on Singareni's production decline and audited particulars of outstanding dues.

He warned that the BRS would strongly oppose any attempt to weaken Singareni, undermine domestic coal resources or impose an unnecessary financial burden on Telangana.

He demanded accountability from the state and central governments and called for all relevant documents to be placed in the public domain.