Dibrugarh Rally A Rebuke To Forces Disrespecting Constitution: Assam CM Takes Dig At Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday described the massive gathering at a public awakening rally in Dibrugarh as a strong message against forces allegedly disrespecting the Constitution, constitutional institutions and the people's mandate.

In a statement shared on social media, Sarma said the large turnout at the rally reflected public opposition to what he termed attempts to undermine the country's democratic institutions and national security.

“This sea of people gathered in Dibrugarh is a resounding slap in the face to those forces that seek to disrespect the country's Constitution, its constitutional institutions, and the opinion of the people,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the participants had assembled to raise their voices against fake voters and in support of the country's security.

“Every citizen who has gathered at the public awakening rally is raising their voice against fake voters and in favour of the country's security,” Sarma said.

The rally in Dibrugarh is part of a series of public demonstrations announced by the Assam BJP leadership amid a political confrontation with the Congress over protests and allegations concerning democratic institutions.

Earlier, Sarma had announced similar peaceful rallies in Tezpur and Barpeta Road, describing the mobilisation as a response to what he alleged were attempts to bring about regime change through street protests and political pressure.

The Chief Minister had maintained that an elected government could be changed only through democratic elections and that the mandate of millions of voters should not be challenged through demonstrations by political workers.

The latest remarks indicate that the BJP is seeking to frame the rallies as a public mobilisation in defence of constitutional institutions, electoral integrity and national security.

Dibrugarh, one of Assam's major urban centres and an important hub in Upper Assam, has considerable political significance in the state. Sarma's comments also bring the issue of alleged fake voters into the centre of the political debate, with the BJP projecting the issue as a matter of electoral credibility and national security.

The Chief Minister has been constantly targeting Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party as the opposition has been taking up the issues related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists across several states in the country.

Sarma criticised Rahul Gandhi's march towards the Supreme Court recently, and the Chief Minister accused the Leader of the Opposition of demeaning the constitutional bodies, as the Congress party lost the last three general elections and Gandhi failed to oust the BJP through the electoral process.