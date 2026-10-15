Dharmendra Pradhan Urges CM Majhi To Crack Down On Illegal Highway Parking In Odisha Mining Belts

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (IANS) Former Union Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday wrote to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging him to take measures to prevent road accidents caused by the illegal and dangerous parking of commercial and heavy vehicles along national and state highways in major mining and industrial areas of the state.

In his letter, Pradhan said that the number of road accidents is rising rapidly in the state's mining and industrial corridors as trucks and other vehicles are illegally and dangerously parked in queues stretching for several kilometres along the roads.

"The lack of logistics discipline by mining companies and the absence of designated parking pose a serious threat to road safety. However, the state government holds a direct constitutional mandate and robust legal powers to redress this," he added.

Referring to the directions of the Supreme Court in its order in Suo Moto W.P. (C) No. 9 of 2025 (In Re: Phalodi Accident vs National Highways Authority of India and Others), the former Union Minister also noted that the apex court has clearly held that safe travel on highways is an integral part of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"Exercising its powers under Article 142, the Supreme Court issued binding interim directions prohibiting the parking of heavy and commercial vehicles on national highways and other areas meant for vehicular movement, except at designated parking facilities," Pradhan said.

He noted that the apex court also directed that district collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) be held accountable for removing illegal parking through round-the-clock patrolling teams, automated e-challan systems and district road safety task forces.

"Secondly, the Odisha State Highways Authority Act, 2025, provides for strict administrative, financial and criminal penalties against drivers, transport operators and industrial companies that violate its provisions. Under Section 28, mandatory fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 can be imposed on those driving dangerously on roads. It also provides for the auction of seized vehicles if the fines remain unpaid for one month," the Sambalpur MP added.

He said that under Sections 72 and 73 of this Act, officials can seize non-compliant vehicles with their cargo and levy hourly parking fees.

"Section 69 mandates up to six months' imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 20,000 for overloading and unsafe driving. Crucially, Section 76 holds every officer or director managing the company liable for prosecution if offences stem from corporate negligence or logistical mismanagement."

Pradhan has sought the Chief Minister's intervention to restore order, ensure public safety and strengthen accountability across the state.

"Human life is more valuable than any industrial or administrative inconvenience," the former Union Minister said, expressing hope that swift and punitive legal action against violators would ensure that Odisha's highways remain corridors of progress rather than corridors of danger.