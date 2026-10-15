Cathie Wood's ARK Scoops Up Over 32,000 Meta Shares In 2 Days - Wall Street's Split Over AI Spending
|
Brokerage
|
Rating
|
Previous Target
New Target
|
Citi
|
Buy
|
$800
$895
|
UBS
|
Buy
|
$715
$884
|
Guggenheim
|
Buy
|
$700
$850
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Buy
|
$860
$762
|
Oppenheimer
|
Perform
|
-
-
According to TheFly, Citi cited improving visibility into Meta's product roadmap, while UBS sees opportunities to monetize AI through WhatsApp, Messenger and search advertising.
Guggenheim, meanwhile, pointed to early Muse adoption, citing Apptopia estimates of 1.3 million daily average users over five weeks.
Goldman Sachs took a more cautious view, lowering its target despite raising revenue estimates on favorable digital advertising trends. The firm warned that investments in AI products could push 2027 operating expenses higher.
AI Spending Takes Center Stage Ahead Of Earnings
Oppenheimer maintained a 'Perform' rating, forecasting Meta's earnings per share (EPS) for 2027 and 2028 at roughly 10% below Street estimates as the company ramps up AI investment, according to The Fly.
The firm projects a cumulative free cash flow deficit of $135 billion through 2028, compared with approximately $90 billion in cash and marketable securities reported by Meta at the end of June.
Meta's latest quarterly results underscore the spending debate. The tech giant's second-quarter (Q2) revenue rose 28% year over year to $60.8 billion, but free cash flow declined to $784 million from $8.55 billion a year earlier.
The company expects 2026 capital expenditures, including finance lease principal payments, of $130 billion to $145 billion.
Meta is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings after market close on October 21, with investors watching for further details on its 2027 spending plans and the commercial potential of Muse.
What Retail Thinks About META Stock
On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment around META stock remained in the 'bearish' territory.META stock retail sentiment on October 15, as of 09:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits
So far this year, META stock has rallied more than 13%. Meanwhile, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ), which holds Meta stock, have risen over 11% and 18%, respectively, over the same period.
Also Read: Cybersecurity Stocks Retreat From Record Highs - Citi Raises CRWD, PANW, ZS Targets On Improving Spending Momentum
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