'38 Medals Won By Women Is A Picture Of New India': PM Modi Hails 'Daughters' Of Nation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Indian women athletes for their success at the recent Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, calling the 38 medals won by them not just a number but a picture of new India.

PM Modi met with India's Asian Games participants at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in the national capital and praised the athletes for their performances as India bagged 85 medals and finished fourth in the medal tally with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals.

He reserved special praise for the daughters of the nation for bringing laurels to the country. "Friends, I would like to especially praise our daughters. Out of the 85 medals won by India, 38 medals were won by our women athletes. And 11 gold medals are included in them. And these medals are not just a number. This is a picture of a new India," PM Modi said in his address.

He also hailed the Indian women's hockey team for winning a gold medal for the first time in 44 years, ending a long wait for a yellow metal. For the first time in the Asian Games history, both India's men's and women's hockey teams won gold medals in a single edition of the continental showpiece.

"Both teams have won gold medals this time. And especially our women's hockey team. You have brought gold and completed the long wait of 44 years," he hailed the Indian hockey women's team as the athletes cheered with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Several Indian women athletes had a great Asian Games as the likes of Kumkum Mohod, Neeru Dhanda, Pranavi Urs and Mirabai Chanu, among others, created historical milestones.

The 17-year-old Kumkum created history as she became India's first woman to win a gold medal in the individual recurve archery, and she also clinched the team gold, defeating powerhouses South Korea in both the finals.

Neeru also created history by becoming India's first individual trap women's gold medalist at the Asian Games. She also won a gold in the mixed trap event with Kynan Chenai and a silver in the women's event with Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer.

Pranavi also became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in golf at the Asian Games. She also helped India win the team silver at the continental showpiece.

Meanwhile, Mirabai also won a silver in the women's 49kg weight category in Aichi-Nagoya, completing her medal cabinet after having won medals in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Championships. Her silver also ended India's 28-year-long wait for a weightlifting medal at the continental showpiece.