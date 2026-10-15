Dlocal And Western Union Expand Their Partnership To Cover Remittance Payouts In Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

dLocal ( ) (NASDAQ: DLO), the leading payments platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, and Western Union ( ), a global leader in cross-border money movement, today announced an expansion of their partnership in Africa to include payouts. This adds to the collections work they already run together, with dLocal providing the technology and connectivity layer, while regulated local partners execute the relevant payment and payout services. The expansion will start with a live payout corridor in Cameroon.

A more reliable journey, end to end

This new chapter of the partnership gives remittance recipients in African markets a faster, more reliable way to receive money, in the local payment methods they already use day to day. In Cameroon, one of the region's more fragmented, wallet-based markets, recipients will be able to receive remittances directly into supported local wallets through local payout partners operating under applicable local regulatory frameworks (MNOs or financial institutions), closing a gap that has historically left them with few reliable options.

The reliability remittance senders already count on now extends all the way to the recipient's end too, creating one dependable path from send to receipt. The expansion also strengthens the foundation for Western Union to rely on a single partner across both collections and payouts, supporting continued growth of digital remittance corridors across emerging markets.

“At Western Union, our priority is always to ensure that our customers get their money reliably, seamlessly, wherever they may be,” said Mohamed Touhami El Ouazzani, Regional Vice President, Head of Africa at Western Union . "Extending our work with dLocal into payouts means we can offer that same reliability on the disbursement side too, starting in markets like Cameroon."

"Collections and payouts have always been treated as two separate problems," said Agustin Botta, Head of EMEA at dLocal. "Half a remittance solved is still half a problem. With Western Union, we're working together to close that gap, building a more consistent path from send to receipt."

Beyond Cameroon

Looking ahead, the two companies are exploring extending the payout expansion into other African markets, including Nigeria, with bank transfers and wallets, as part of a broader push to cover the full remittance journey across more emerging markets.

Emerging markets are at a turning point for remittances, as recipients increasingly expect the same speed and reliability on the receiving end that senders have come to rely on. The World Bank estimates that remittance flows into Sub-Saharan Africa reached roughly US$ 57B in 2024 ( ), a reminder of how central this money is to the households waiting on it. dLocal and Western Union see this as one more step in building that reliability, corridor by corridor.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Western Union Holdings, Inc..

About dLocal:

dLocal builds financial infrastructure for the markets of the future, connecting global enterprises with billions of emerging market consumers across Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Through the "One dLocal" platform (one API, one platform, one contract), companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without managing fragmented integrations or local entities. For more information, visit .

About Western Union:

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build a financial future for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments - in more than 200 countries and territories and more than 130 currencies - to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global network of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities thrive. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding potential future expansion into additional markets and payment methods. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither dLocal nor Western Union undertakes any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

--br- src="" alt="Western Union Holdings, Inc." style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo