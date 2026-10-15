Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day 2026: Honouring Sacrifice, Strengthening Military Readiness And National Service

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) commemorated KDF Day 2026 with nationwide and international engagements that honoured fallen heroes, celebrated the dedication of serving personnel and veterans, and reaffirmed the centrality of troop welfare, professionalism and operational readiness in safeguarding national security.

Marked annually on 14 October in remembrance of the launch of Operation Linda Nchi in 2011, this year's celebrations were held under the theme,“A Soldier-Centric Approach to Enhanced National Security and Development.” The commemorations brought together Officers, Service Members, military families and communities in recognition of the courage, sacrifice and enduring contribution of the Defence Forces to Kenya's peace, security and development.

Across military formations, bases, training institutions and operational deployments, commanders delivered the Chief of the Defence Forces' (CDF), General Charles Kahariri's message, emphasising that a professional, well-equipped, motivated and supported force remains fundamental to mission success.

At Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe, Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, underscored the importance of translating the soldier-centric approach into tangible improvements in personnel welfare. He highlighted ongoing housing initiatives, the KDF Mortgage Scheme, improved healthcare, professional military education and career development as critical investments in the Force's operational effectiveness.

He further urged commanders to remain accessible and responsive to the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of personnel, while recognising the sacrifices of military families. The celebrations included a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Kenya Navy monument and a blood donation exercise.

In the Close Operations Area, Deputy Army Commander, Major General John Nkoimo, visited troops at Mandera and Elwak, where he emphasised vigilance, operational readiness, discipline and mutual support. He cautioned against drug and substance abuse and encouraged personnel to prioritise mental wellbeing while maintaining focus on their security mandate.

At Defence Headquarters Camp Administrative Unit, Commandant Colonel Francis Cheret reinforced the CDF's call for integrity, accountability, professionalism and responsible leadership. The message also highlighted the importance of joint operational planning, military modernisation, indigenous defence technologies and continuous professional development in responding to evolving security threats.

The Kenya Air Force commemorated the occasion at Moi Air Base, Laikipia Air Base and Embakasi Air Base, under the leadership of Brigadier Herbert Wafula, Brigadier Hillary Kipkurui and Colonel Wilson Yatich, respectively. The ceremonies featured prayers, moments of silence and tributes to fallen personnel, reinforcing the enduring bond between the Defence Forces and military families.

Beyond Kenya's borders, the spirit of service and sacrifice resonated with troops deployed on international peace support missions. At Mavivi Permanent Operating Base in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, MONUSCO Deputy Force Commander, Major General Pierre Chareyron, joined Kenya Quick Reaction Force 5 (KENQRF 5) personnel in commemorating the occasion.

He commended the contingent's professionalism and contribution to civilian protection, humanitarian assistance and Ebola prevention efforts, particularly during its deployment in Mambasa, Ituri Province. A wreath-laying ceremony honoured Kenyan peacekeepers who made the ultimate sacrifice in international service.

At Kenya Navy Base Manda Bay, Commander Operation Amani Boni, Brigadier Meshack Kishoyian, led commemorations recognising the dedication of personnel serving in the operational area. The celebrations also extended into the community, where troops painted classrooms and sanitation facilities at Kauthara Primary School.

Community service, environmental conservation and support for vulnerable populations formed another defining pillar of the nationwide commemorations.

In Nanyuki, Commandant Counter Insurgency, Terrorism and Stability Operations Centre, Brigadier N. Muhindi, led KDF personnel, KENQRF 6 troops, teachers and pupils of DEB Nkandone Comprehensive School in planting 4,200 trees as a living tribute to fallen heroes, veterans and serving personnel.

Elsewhere, KDF personnel supported vulnerable children through donations and outreach activities at Hope for Orphans Rescue Centre in Joska, Liki Special School in Nanyuki and Shanzu Orphan's Home in Mombasa.

Additional commemorations at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School in Eldoret, 78 Tank Battalion in Isiolo and other military establishments featured remembrance ceremonies, professional reflections, community engagement and sporting activities aimed at strengthening unity, camaraderie and esprit de corps.

Throughout the celebrations, special tribute was paid to fallen heroes, wounded personnel, veterans and military families whose resilience and sacrifices remain integral to the strength of the Defence Forces.

KDF Day 2026 reaffirmed a defining principle of military service: that national security rests not only on operational capability and military strength, but also on the professionalism, wellbeing, unity and unwavering commitment of the men and women entrusted with defending the nation.

The commemorations reinforced the Kenya Defence Forces' determination to safeguard Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, contribute to regional and international peace, and support national development, guided by the CDF's vision:“One Force, Mission Ready, Deeply Rooted in Professionalism.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo