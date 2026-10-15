Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd Delivers FIFA-Approved Synthetic Football Field In Tripura, Expanding Access To Quality Sports Infrastructure
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mungiakami, Tripura, October 2026: Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd has successfully delivered a FIFA-approved synthetic football field in Mungiakami, under the Teliamura Sub-Division of Khowai District, Tripura. Executed under a government tender issued by the Tripura Housing and Construction Board, the project demonstrates the company's capabilities in delivering integrated sports infrastructure, combining specialised playing surfaces with engineered foundations, drainage systems and supporting civil works
The facility brings modern football infrastructure closer to local communities in Northeast India, creating a dedicated space for grassroots football, athlete development and organised sporting activities. It also reflects Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd's focus on delivering comprehensive sports facilities that address the technical requirements of a project while supporting wider access to organised sport.
An Integrated Approach to Sports Infrastructure
The Mungiakami project extends beyond turf installation, encompassing site preparation, engineered base construction, sub-soil drainage, reinforced cement concrete (RCC) works and perimeter fencing. These components have been delivered as part of a coordinated government infrastructure contract, supporting the functionality and long-term usability of the facility.
The playing surface features synthetic football turf with a 50 mm pile height, incorporating silica sand and rubber infill. Installed over an engineered base comprising water-bound macadam (WBM) layers, a geotextile membrane and polythene sheeting, the surface is supported by a perforated PVC drainage pipe network designed to facilitate water management and help maintain playing conditions during periods of rainfall.
Supporting civil and structural works include reinforced concrete elements, brick masonry, cement plastering, chequered terrazzo tile flooring in designated areas and specified steel structural components. A 1.5-metre-high galvanised iron (GI) chain-link fence encloses the playing area, providing a defined environment for training and organised matches. Anti-termite treatment was also carried out across the ground area in accordance with the specified IS 6313 standards.
Together, these elements form a complete sports infrastructure solution, bringing specialised surfacing, foundational engineering and essential supporting works into a single, coordinated project.
Supporting Grassroots Football and Athlete Development
Commenting on the project, Nasir Ali, CEO and Founder of Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd, said,“We are proud to contribute to the development of quality football infrastructure in Mungiakami. Our aim is to make world-class sporting facilities accessible to more communities and create lasting opportunities for young players to develop their talent.”
The facility is expected to benefit aspiring footballers, young athletes, local sporting organisations and communities across Mungiakami and the surrounding region. By providing a dedicated playing surface and supporting infrastructure, the field offers a foundation for grassroots football, structured training programmes and local and inter-district sporting competitions.
Access to purpose-built sporting facilities can play an important role in encouraging participation, supporting skill development and creating opportunities for young people to engage in organised sport. In this context, the Mungiakami project adds to the region's sports infrastructure while bringing a modern football facility closer to the communities it is intended to serve.
Delivering Sports Infrastructure Across Diverse Geographies
The Mungiakami project highlights Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd's capabilities in executing public-sector sports infrastructure work that bring together specialised sports surfacing, civil engineering and supporting infrastructure. Delivering such projects in geographically remote locations requires coordinated execution, attention to technical specifications and integration of multiple infrastructure components.
With a portfolio spanning sports surfacing and the development of sporting facilities, Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd continues to contribute to sports infrastructure development across India. The company's work encompasses the delivery of facilities designed to support a range of sporting disciplines, user groups and participation levels.
The completion of the Mungiakami synthetic football field marks an addition to Tripura's sporting infrastructure and reinforces the importance of developing quality facilities beyond major urban centres. Through projects such as this, Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd aims to help create accessible, functional and durable sporting environments that support grassroots participation and nurture the next generation of athletes.
The facility brings modern football infrastructure closer to local communities in Northeast India, creating a dedicated space for grassroots football, athlete development and organised sporting activities. It also reflects Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd's focus on delivering comprehensive sports facilities that address the technical requirements of a project while supporting wider access to organised sport.
An Integrated Approach to Sports Infrastructure
The Mungiakami project extends beyond turf installation, encompassing site preparation, engineered base construction, sub-soil drainage, reinforced cement concrete (RCC) works and perimeter fencing. These components have been delivered as part of a coordinated government infrastructure contract, supporting the functionality and long-term usability of the facility.
The playing surface features synthetic football turf with a 50 mm pile height, incorporating silica sand and rubber infill. Installed over an engineered base comprising water-bound macadam (WBM) layers, a geotextile membrane and polythene sheeting, the surface is supported by a perforated PVC drainage pipe network designed to facilitate water management and help maintain playing conditions during periods of rainfall.
Supporting civil and structural works include reinforced concrete elements, brick masonry, cement plastering, chequered terrazzo tile flooring in designated areas and specified steel structural components. A 1.5-metre-high galvanised iron (GI) chain-link fence encloses the playing area, providing a defined environment for training and organised matches. Anti-termite treatment was also carried out across the ground area in accordance with the specified IS 6313 standards.
Together, these elements form a complete sports infrastructure solution, bringing specialised surfacing, foundational engineering and essential supporting works into a single, coordinated project.
Supporting Grassroots Football and Athlete Development
Commenting on the project, Nasir Ali, CEO and Founder of Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd, said,“We are proud to contribute to the development of quality football infrastructure in Mungiakami. Our aim is to make world-class sporting facilities accessible to more communities and create lasting opportunities for young players to develop their talent.”
The facility is expected to benefit aspiring footballers, young athletes, local sporting organisations and communities across Mungiakami and the surrounding region. By providing a dedicated playing surface and supporting infrastructure, the field offers a foundation for grassroots football, structured training programmes and local and inter-district sporting competitions.
Access to purpose-built sporting facilities can play an important role in encouraging participation, supporting skill development and creating opportunities for young people to engage in organised sport. In this context, the Mungiakami project adds to the region's sports infrastructure while bringing a modern football facility closer to the communities it is intended to serve.
Delivering Sports Infrastructure Across Diverse Geographies
The Mungiakami project highlights Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd's capabilities in executing public-sector sports infrastructure work that bring together specialised sports surfacing, civil engineering and supporting infrastructure. Delivering such projects in geographically remote locations requires coordinated execution, attention to technical specifications and integration of multiple infrastructure components.
With a portfolio spanning sports surfacing and the development of sporting facilities, Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd continues to contribute to sports infrastructure development across India. The company's work encompasses the delivery of facilities designed to support a range of sporting disciplines, user groups and participation levels.
The completion of the Mungiakami synthetic football field marks an addition to Tripura's sporting infrastructure and reinforces the importance of developing quality facilities beyond major urban centres. Through projects such as this, Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd aims to help create accessible, functional and durable sporting environments that support grassroots participation and nurture the next generation of athletes.
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