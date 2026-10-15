AAERA Expands Into New Study-Abroad Markets, Builds University Partnerships Across Emerging Destinations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October, New Delhi, India: AAERA Consultants is extending its global reach in education through its new initiatives in emerging study-abroad destinations and reinforcing its institutional alliances with universities to offer more options for Indian students who want to pursue their studies abroad.
This organization aims to ensure that more students have access to education in colleges and universities around the world. Currently, AAERA provides assistance to students located in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Singapore, and the UAE. The
company has succeeded in helping 1200 students since its founding in 2020. By extending the range of partnerships, the organization is trying to help students select the right course according to their academic interests and financial capabilities. What this initiative is focused on is on expanding students' horizons beyond traditional study options available
abroad.
Ritika Gupta, the CEO and Global Education Mentor at AAERA Consultants, says:“Today, students approach their choices of study abroad more thoughtfully. They no longer just consider going to trendy countries but examine various factors including the quality and prices of courses, availability of scholarships and job opportunities. The approach implies that good relations with various educational institutions and opening of new markets will
allow the organization to help students find good programs that meet their preferences.
Rather than following the trends mindlessly, we would rather provide guidance to students.”
AAERA Consultants provides its services in terms of university application and selection, statement of purpose preparation, scholarships, visa assistance, and pre-departure counselling. The goal of AAERA is to continuously improve its network in the field of international education while personalising assistance for students.
This organization aims to ensure that more students have access to education in colleges and universities around the world. Currently, AAERA provides assistance to students located in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Singapore, and the UAE. The
company has succeeded in helping 1200 students since its founding in 2020. By extending the range of partnerships, the organization is trying to help students select the right course according to their academic interests and financial capabilities. What this initiative is focused on is on expanding students' horizons beyond traditional study options available
abroad.
Ritika Gupta, the CEO and Global Education Mentor at AAERA Consultants, says:“Today, students approach their choices of study abroad more thoughtfully. They no longer just consider going to trendy countries but examine various factors including the quality and prices of courses, availability of scholarships and job opportunities. The approach implies that good relations with various educational institutions and opening of new markets will
allow the organization to help students find good programs that meet their preferences.
Rather than following the trends mindlessly, we would rather provide guidance to students.”
AAERA Consultants provides its services in terms of university application and selection, statement of purpose preparation, scholarships, visa assistance, and pre-departure counselling. The goal of AAERA is to continuously improve its network in the field of international education while personalising assistance for students.
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