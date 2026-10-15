How To Apply For The NDIM PGDM Programme 202729

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 13, 2026 5:36 am - Explore NDIM Delhi for AICTE-approved PGDM programs, MBA-equivalent courses, placements, industry exposure, specializations, fees and admissions in 2026.

Students interested in pursuing the PGDM programme at NDIM must complete the application process and participate in the required selection rounds.

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Follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official NDIM Admissions Portal 2027.

Complete the application form with the required personal and academic details.

Submit the application according to the admission instructions.

Participate in the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

Contact the admissions office for information about selection, fee payment, scholarships, and enrolment.

Applicants should verify the current admission schedule, eligibility requirements, and selection process through the official admissions portal.

NDIM Admissions Contact Details

Students who have questions about the PGDM fee structure, hostel accommodation, scholarships, rebates, applications, or selection procedures can contact NDIM through the following channels.

Phone: 011–40111000

Toll-free helpline: 1–800–419–0606

Additional contact numbers: 08882468367, 09910695359, 09654297211

Email:...

Admissions portal:

Official website:

Prospective students are encouraged to contact the admissions team to confirm the latest fee structure and financial assistance options for the 2027–29 batch.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the total PGDM fee at NDIM for the 2027–29 batch?

The total two-year PGDM course fee at NDIM for the 2027–29 batch is?14,00,000, based on the fee structure provided. Hostel accommodation and international study tour charges are excluded.

2. What is the annual PGDM fee at NDIM?

The annual PGDM fee is?7,00,000 for Year 1 and?7,00,000 for Year 2, making the total course fee?14 lakh.

3. Can students pay NDIM PGDM fees semester-wise?

Yes. Students can pay?3,50,000 per semester across four semesters. An additional annual convenience charge of?6,000 applies to the semester-wise payment option.

4. What is the starting hostel fee at NDIM?

The starting hostel fee is?11,000 per month for twin-sharing accommodation with furniture, air-cooling, an attached bathroom, Wi-Fi, and access to a common television. Charges may vary depending on facilities and accommodation type.

5. Does the NDIM PGDM fee include hostel charges?

No. The course fee excludes hostel accommodation and international study tour charges, which are optional.

6. Does NDIM offer scholarships for PGDM students?

Yes. NDIM has established a?2.5 crore scholarship and rebate fund. Eligible students may be considered based on entrance examination percentiles, academic performance, and specified rebate categories.

7. Which entrance exams are considered for NDIM scholarships?

Scholarship consideration may include CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, GMAT, and ATMA scores. The amount of assistance depends on the applicable criteria.

8. How can I apply for the NDIM PGDM programme?

Students can apply through the official NDIM Admissions Portal. Applicants must follow the prescribed selection process, including the Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

9. What is the NDIM PGDM fee refund policy?

Refund applications are processed according to applicable AICTE guidelines. Students should contact NDIM to confirm the current refund procedure, conditions, and deadlines.

10. How can I contact NDIM for PGDM fee-related queries?

Students can call 011–40111000 or 1–800–419–0606, email..., or visit the official website at.

Conclusion

Understanding the NDIM PGDM fees for the 2027–29 batch can help prospective students plan their management education expenses more effectively. With a total course fee of?14 lakh, annual and semester-wise payment options, hostel accommodation, and potential scholarships and rebates, NDIM provides applicants with several factors to consider when planning their PGDM journey. Before applying, students should confirm the latest fee details, scholarship eligibility, and admission requirements directly with the institute.