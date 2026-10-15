Rank Local By Spokes Digital Empowers Local Businesses To Boost Google Maps Rankings And AI Search
San Ramon, CA – October 13, 2026 – Spokes Digital, a digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of Rank Local. This AI-powered platform helps local businesses get discovered, rank higher and turn nearby searches into paying customers.
The launch arrives as local discovery shifts. Consumers rely on Google Maps and“near me” searches, but increasingly ask AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity where to go and what to buy.
One platform for how customers search
Rank Local integrates with Google Business Profile, Google Analytics 4 and Search Console. Core capabilities include:
GBP Audit and Health Score: Automated scoring, issue tracking and prioritized fixes.
Geo-Grid and Keyword Tracking: Local rank tracking across Google Maps and Search.
AI Search Visibility: Brand mentions and sentiment across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Copilot, Google AI and Grok, based on real crawl data rather than API responses.
Content and Review Management: AI-assisted posts, automated scheduling, smart review replies and sentiment analysis.
Competitor Benchmarking: Real-time tracking and gap analysis.
Built for storefronts, agencies and brands
Solo storefronts get a complete profile audit, review tools and rank tracking. Agencies can manage multiple locations from one dashboard with white-label options and custom reporting. Multi-location brands receive bulk verification assistance, role-based team access and 24/7 support.
About Rank Local
Rank Local is an AI-powered local search platform from Spokes Digital that helps agencies, multi-location brands and local businesses optimize Google Business Profiles, track local and AI search rankings, and manage reputation. Learn more at rank-local.
About Spokes Digital
Spokes Digital is an AI-driven performance marketing agency exclusively focused on the cannabis industry. Known for its compliance-first approach, Spokes Digital empowers brands with tailored SEO, PPC, analytics, and AI marketing solutions that drive measurable results. Over the past eight years, the agency has helped cannabis companies generate over $400 million in revenue through innovative, growth-focused strategies.
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