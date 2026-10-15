Region Security Guarding Protects Liverpool Events With Specialist Event Security

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 13, 2026 8:19 am - Region Security Guarding provides specialist event security across Liverpool. SIA approved, with REMS guard tracking for live updates. They protect major events including the Labour Party Conference and Anfield match days.

Liverpool, October 2026

Region Security Guarding is now providing specialist event security across Liverpool. The company is an SIA Approved Contractor. It has over 11 years of experience keeping people safe at big events.

Liverpool is a city that loves to host. The Labour Party Conference brings 20,000 people to the city. Anfield holds 60,000 fans on match day. The M&S Bank Arena puts on concerts all year. The ACC Liverpool runs conferences and exhibitions. The city's event calendar is packed.

Big events mean big crowds. Big crowds need strong security. That is where Region Security Guarding comes in.

Trained Guards for Every Event

Region Security Guarding provides SIA-licensed guards for events of all sizes. These guards are trained for crowd management. They know how to handle large groups. They know how to spot trouble before it starts.

The company works at festivals, conferences, sports events, and city centre gatherings. They cover door checks, bag searches, and crowd control. They also work with police and CCTV teams to keep everyone safe.

"Our guards are the first people you meet at an event," said Kaled, co-founder of Region Security Guarding. "They set the tone. A calm, friendly guard makes people feel safe. A guard who knows what to do when things go wrong saves lives."

REMS Guard Tracking Keeps Clients Informed

Region Security Guarding uses a system called REMS. This system tracks guards in real time. Guards check in every 45 minutes using a QR code. If something happens, the client knows right away.

The system sends live alerts. It sends images. It sends full reports with police reference numbers. This means event organisers always know what is happening on the ground.

"Event organisers have enough to worry about," said Zach, co-founder of Region Security Guarding. "They should not have to wonder if their security team is doing the job. REMS gives them proof. It gives them peace of mind."

Working with Liverpool's Event Partners

Region Security Guarding works closely with event organisers across Liverpool. The company understands the city's layout. It knows the busy spots. It knows the quiet spots. It knows where crowds gather and where trouble can start.

The company has worked with Business Improvement Districts. It provided city centre deployment for Enjoy Wolverhampton BID. It also runs event support and citywide security for other BIDs.

"We treat every event like it is our own," said Kaled. "We walk the site before the gates open. We check every exit. We plan for the worst. Then we hope for the best."

The Liverpool Events That Need Security Most

Some Liverpool events need more security than others. Here are the big ones.

The Labour Party Conference

The Labour Party Conference comes to Liverpool. It brings 20,000 attendees. It brings protesters. It brings media from around the world. This event needs tight security. Region Security Guarding provides trained guards who can handle political events. They know how to keep people safe while respecting the right to protest.

Anfield Match Days

Liverpool FC plays at Anfield. Every match day brings 60,000 fans. The club has its own security. But nearby businesses and car parks also need protection. Region Security Guarding provides guards for these areas. They keep traffic moving. They stop trouble before it starts.

City Centre Festivals

Liverpool hosts festivals all year. The River Festival. The Light Festival. The Food and Drink Festival. These events bring thousands of people to the city centre. Region Security Guarding provides crowd management and door security. They work with Merseyside Police to keep the streets safe.

The Royal Albert Dock

The Royal Albert Dock is a busy spot. It has restaurants, bars, and shops. It hosts events all year. Region Security Guarding provides static guards and mobile patrols. They keep the area safe for visitors and workers.

Why Choose Region Security Guarding

There are many security companies in Liverpool. Here is why event organisers choose Region.

SIA Approved Contractor: This is the gold standard for UK security firms.

ISO 9001:2015 Certified: The company meets strict quality standards.

SafeContractor Approved: Health and safety is verified.

REMS Guard Tracking: Live updates and full reports.

Nationwide Coverage: The company works across all UK counties.

Local Knowledge: The team knows Liverpool's streets and venues.

Competitive Pricing: Rates are aligned with government and public sector rates.

"We are not the biggest company in the UK," said Zach. "But we are one of the best. We care about every client. We care about every guard. That shows in our work."

What Event Organisers Say

Event organisers who work with Region Security Guarding praise the company's reliability. They praise the professionalism of the guards. They praise the fast response when things change.

One client said: "Region Security Guarding handled our event with care. The guards were smart. They were friendly. They knew when to step in and when to step back. We will use them again."

About Region Security Guarding

Region Security Guarding is a UK-based security company. The company provides static guarding, manned guarding, mobile patrols, K9 security, gatehouse security, retail security, event security, CCTV monitoring, and keyholding. It serves clients in construction, retail, healthcare, education, events, and the public sector.

Region Security Guarding is ranked in the Top 25% of UK security companies. It is an SIA Approved Contractor. It holds ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is a SafeContractor Approved company. It is a Constructionline Silver Member. It is a Disability Confident Employer. It has signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

The company supports charities including Women's Refuge, BIA, and Good Shepherd. It also supports families and children in need during the Christmas season.

Get in Touch

For event security in Liverpool, contact Region Security Guarding.

Phone: 0330 912 2033

Email:...