Commercial Banking Veteran Returns To Hometown, Joins Community Bank

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 13, 2026 10:56 am - American Momentum Banks hires Gates Gardner as senior vice president, commercial relationship manager serving Bryan-College Station

American Momentum Bank has hired Bryan-College Station native and banking veteran Gates Gardner as senior vice president, commercial relationship manager. In his new role, Gardner will manage and grow commercial banking relationships throughout Bryan-College Station and surrounding counties, primarily through commercial lending and deposit products. He will also connect clients with American Momentum Bank team members to address their broader financial needs.

Gardner brings 27 years of banking experience to American Momentum. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, market president for Beaumont at Third Coast Bank, where he ranked among the bank's top five loan producers for five consecutive years.

“Gates brings extensive commercial banking experience, a strong record of loan production and deep ties to the Bryan-College Station community,” said Frank Varisco, Bryan-College Station market president at American Momentum Bank.“His relationship-focused approach to banking makes him an excellent addition to our commercial lending team, and we look forward to the value he will bring to our clients and the market.”

Gardner's banking career also includes six years as an agricultural lender with the Farm Credit Bank System. His combination of commercial and agricultural lending experience has given him a broad understanding of the financial needs of businesses and borrowers across Texas.

A Bryan-College Station native and 1988 graduate of Bryan High School, Gardner earned a bachelor's degree in rangeland ecology and management from Texas A&M University. Although he moved away from the area in 1999, Gardner has maintained close ties to the community through family and frequent visits.

Gardner has a longstanding record of community involvement. During his time in Beaumont, he served on the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Beaumont for four years and was involved with the South East Texas Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse for 15 years. He also coached youth sports and served on a Little League board for a combined 18 years. Gardner and his wife were members of Calvary Baptist Church for 26 years, where he served as an adult small group director and on the church stewardship committee.

“I value the community banking approach at American Momentum Bank and what the team has built,” Gardner said.“I am excited to return to the Bryan-College Station area, contribute to the bank's continued growth and help local businesses and clients achieve their financial goals.”

About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2026, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and eight full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit to learn more.